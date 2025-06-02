Papa Kelce Pitches Bold Football Idea to Jerry Jones on ‘Dallas Cowgirls’ After Jason & Travis Kelce’s Big Investment

The Kelce brothers don’t miss a beat when it comes to mixing football with fun. They’re no strangers to ruling the headlines, whether it’s Jason Kelce hyping up crowds on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown or Travis living the full popstar boyfriend life. These Ohio boys are, without a doubt, the most iconic brother duo the NFL has seen in a while. Since hanging up his cleats, Jason’s been on a roll with new ventures.

From dropping viral moments on the New Heights podcast to co-owning a beer brand, his post-retirement chapter looks anything but quiet. And just when you think the Kelce name might take a breather, boom, they’re back in the spotlight. Only this time, it’s Papa Kelce who’s bringing the heat… with a football idea interesting enough to make even Jerry Jones pause. Last week, the Kelce brothers took to their official Instagram to drop a surprise that sent fans into full-blown speculation mode. Their co-owned beer company, Garage Beer, announced it’s looking to acquire ownership in a professional football team.

Naturally, the comments section exploded, with fans throwing out guesses about which team the brothers might be eyeing. But the highlight was Papa Kelce stealing the spotlight like only he can. As one fan commented, “Is there a women’s league yet? That would be genius.“ Ed Kelce didn’t miss a beat and fired back with a reply that had everyone cracking up, “Dallas Cowgirls.”

Garage Beer has been in the market since 2018. In 2021, Andy Sauer, now the CEO, bought the brand from Braxton Brewing Co. The brand gained more star power and a bigger fan base when Jason and Travis Kelce came on board. Since then, it’s been on an even bigger upswing, now making moves like investing in a football team.

But what exactly is the team that the Kelce brothers now officially own?

Kelce brothers invest in indoor football

After creating a frenzy among fans about which team they might join, the Kelce brothers finally ended the mystery by announcing their new partnership in a post. Jason and Travis Kelce, through Garage Beer, have acquired a minority stake in the St. Joseph Goats. The Goats are a professional indoor football team that plays in the Arena League.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, Sep 17, 2017 Kansas City, MO, USA Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 left and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce 62 trade jerseys after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports, 17.09.2017 15:12:45, 10288663, NPStrans, NFL, Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 10288663

“Garage Beer, the crisp, uncomplicated lager co-owned by Jason and Travis Kelce, is proud to officially announce that we are now owners of the St. Joseph Goats, a professional indoor football team from St. Joseph, Missouri, competing in The Arena League,” read the official post. Garage Beer now owns a 1% stake in the St. Joseph Goats.

The deal is extra special for Travis because of where the team is based. St. Joseph, Missouri, is just about 50 miles from Kansas City and has been the Chiefs’ training camp location since 2010. So, Travis already knows the area well. The team was earlier called the Kansas City Goats until April this year. They are one of the first four original teams that joined The Arena League when it started in 2023. The team plays its home games at the St. Joseph Civic Arena and has been pretty solid on the field so far.

With the Kelces now in the mix, things are about to get interesting in St. Joseph. Watch this space; the Goats might just surprise us all.