“Part of Your Job”: NFL Hall of Famer Slams Bill Belichick for Ignoring ESPN Reporter During UNC’s Win Over TCU

Bill Belichick has never been one for warm and fuzzy media interactions, but his latest sideline snub is drawing criticism. During North Carolina’s win over TCU, the head coach brushed past an ESPN reporter without a glance, and it didn’t sit well with at least one NFL Hall of Famer.

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“It’s a part of your job to talk to the media,” Shanon Sharpe said on Nightcap. “And I know ESPN has kind of beat him. His college football, his son is out, took a leave. Lombardi, his general manager, is a close confidant and, you know, had some issues going on. … I never liked when [Gregg Popovich] did that. Everybody thought it was cute.

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“Pop would basically give one-word answers and all that. It was all funny. … They’re the same guys.”

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Saturday’s game in Dublin ended with North Carolina pulling off a 15-10 win over TCU, and for Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels, that counted as a real bounce-back after the Horned Frogs humbled UNC to a 14-48 loss. The win finally gave UNC fans (however many there are left) something to be hopeful about, but Belichick was least bothered to speak to the media.

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Cameras caught Belichick walking right past ESPN and ACC Network reporter Dana Boyle. It was just Belichick doing what Belichick does, walking with purpose and seemingly zero interest in stopping for a chat. Boyle went on with her halftime report anyway, but it only included comments from the TCU coach.

That clip spread quickly on social media, and NFL analyst John Middlekauff couldn’t resist chiming in.

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“Bill hates everyone tour is back,” Middlekauff wrote on X, half joking but also kind of not.

Honestly, this isn’t new territory for Belichick. Anyone who’s followed his career knows he’s got a complicated relationship with the media, and it’s not the first time Sharpe called him out for it.

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Back in 2013, Sharpe took issue with Belichick skipping a postgame interview with CBS after the Patriots lost to the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Sharpe didn’t hold back then either.

“There’s something to be said about being gracious in defeat,” Sharpe said. “We’ve seen the New England Patriots five times in the last 12 years be victorious. And we’ve seen the opposing coaches that lost come out and talk to our Steve Tasker. Coach (Bill) Cowher did it when [the Steelers] lost to them. We saw this last week [when the Patriots beat the Texans].”

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Then there was 2021, after a rough loss to the Colts in Indianapolis. Belichick was noticeably short with reporters that day, barely answering questions. But a few days later, he actually addressed it himself, taking the mic before anyone could even ask.

“Look, fellas, I apologize if I seemed like I was a little short with you after the game,” he said. “You know, obviously a frustrating game, down 20 to nothing, didn’t do anything well enough.”

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Sharpe also admitted he understood the frustration, adding that Bill Belichick wasn’t going to change now because, at 74, he wasn’t going to change for anyone. He has plenty on his plate, with the Tar Heels trying to do better than 2025’s 4-8 finish.

So maybe that Dublin snub wasn’t really about Dana Boyle specifically. He did attend the postgame presser later, and had plenty to say.

“It’s a good feeling to win the game,” Belichick told reporters. “We worked hard. We put a lot into it and this goes all the way back to preseason workouts, spring practice, summer workouts, training camp. It’s all a point to get ready for the season. Not necessarily this one game, getting ready for the season. And then the last eight to nine days, we’ve poured a lot in TCU. Certainly we didn’t play competitively enough last year, but this year these guys came out with a whole different attitude and they were gonna fight for 60 minutes and they did.”