Pat McAfee Apologizes to Popular American Singer After Botching His Name on Live TV

Pat McAfee’s unfiltered enthusiasm momentarily backfired when he mispronounced the name of a rising American singer during a live discussion about USFL halftime hype. The Texas-based singer who recently released Morning Comes didn’t let it slide, firing back with a playful jab, which made Pat McAfee later own up to it with a public apology.

“TY… I apologize; I misread the graphic. 100% on me. HAND UP. I can’t wait to watch the halftime show.” McAfee said as he re-shared Ty Myers’ Instagram story, which read, “Just saw @patmcafeeshow called me TV Myers… on TV (two crying emojis).”

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The mix-up happened during a live broadcast of The Pat McAfee Show from Bristol, Connecticut. While the crew was talking about musical acts set to perform, mentioning names like Nelly, Gucci Mane, and Russell Dickerson, McAfee accidentally misread Ty Myers’ name and called him “TV Myers.”

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The slip quickly turned into a funny moment on live TV, with everyone laughing it off. For context, Myers is a singer-songwriter-guitarist known for blending blues, rock, soul, and country into his sound. His growing popularity has even crossed into the sports world.

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Earlier in March, the Dallas Renegades, a professional football team that plays in the United Football League, announced that Myers was going to perform at halftime during their home opener against the Houston Gamblers on March 28. The event is scheduled to take place at Toyota Stadium, with the kickoff at 3 p.m. CT.

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Adding to the momentum, Myers is also set to drop his sophomore album, Heavy On The Soul, on March 27, just one day before stepping onto the halftime stage in Frisco.

All in all, what started as a simple on-air slip by McAfee turned into a light-hearted, viral moment that only added more attention to Ty Myers. While there was a slip-up discussing the halftime performances, he also used the live broadcast to announce another event ahead of the NFL Draft.

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Pat McAfee announced a special event on live TV

Pat McAfee is bringing an inside look at Pittsburgh’s football culture just before the big week kicks off. Ahead of the first round of the NFL Draft, McAfee invited Adam Schefter and other media members to a special Wednesday night event at the Cayman Science Center.

The night is set to feature a screening from NFL Films titled Football Town, narrated by McAfee. The 52-minute film gives a closer look at Pittsburgh’s deep football roots and the impact the sport has had on the city. Along with that, the event will double as a charity fundraiser and a relaxed networking spot for those covering the draft.

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“I’m going to be inviting everybody that’s going to be on camera talking during the draft to come check this out,” McAfee said, “so they can learn about the city of Pittsburgh and how much it loves football and how many legendary football moments and humans have come from the city of Pittsburgh, and it’s beautiful, and we’ll raise some money. We’ll watch a thing. Maybe a couple of cocktails.”

The NFL Draft for the year 2026 is set to take place in Pittsburgh from April 23rd to 25th. This will be the league’s 91st annual player selection meeting. The event will be held around the North Shore and Point State Park, and there will be a total of 257 selections made in seven rounds. The first round will be held on April 23rd, and the rest of the rounds will be held on April 24th and 25th.

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With weeks of build-up and anticipation leading up to it, it will be interesting to see how the NFL Draft finally turns out.