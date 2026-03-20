Pat McAfee, Chad Johnson & More Join NFL World in Mourning Legendary Hollywood Actor’s Death at 86

Essentials Inside The Story Legendary actor was at the peak of his career around the dame time the Dallas Cowboys won their last Super Bowl

Actor once urged Jacksonville Jaguars to sign Tim Tebow in 2013

NFL stars’ reactions reveal cross-generational impact beyond football

The man, who became a myth, Chuck Norris, has passed away, leaving behind a perennial legacy. While his work in Hollywood has impacted people around the globe, it has also inspired generations of football stars who grew up watching him. The NFL community, including Pat McAfee and Chad Johnson, recently reacted to the news.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” noted Chuck Norris’ Instagram page with his picture. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

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The legendary actor passed away in Kauai, Hawaii, at the age of 86. The incident happened on March 19, 2026, but the news broke today. While the reason behind his passing is still not revealed, it was officially confirmed by his family.

Just about a week ago, the Way of the Dragon actor posted a boxing sparring video on his Instagram after turning 86, thanking his fans for the birthday wishes. Days later, it seems like there was an undisclosed medical emergency that led to his admission to a hospital in Hawaii.

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As an elite martial artist, the legendary actor had an interest in sports, including football. Although he was born in Oklahoma, he primarily lived in Texas. Norris never officially named his preferred NFL team, but during a fan interaction in 2023, the Texas Rangers star noted he was a supporter of the Dallas Cowboys.

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When the Cowboys won the Lombardi Trophy in the 1970s and 1990s, he was at the peak of his movie career.

Additionally, Norris showcased his dedication to football in 2013 when he wrote a public message to the Jacksonville Jaguars, suggesting they sign quarterback Tim Tebow, whom he considered an elite player.

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Like movie fans all over the world, the NFL personalities are mourning the death of the iconic actor.

Pat McAfee, Chad Johnson, and others react to Chuck Norris’ death

The former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, who also hosts the Pat McAfee Show, took on X to share his thoughts on Chuck Norris’ death, sharing the heartbreaking update posted by TMZ.

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“DAMN,” he captioned his X post.

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The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and the six-time Pro Bowler, Chad Johnson, also displayed a similar kind of reaction upon hearing the news of his passing. Sharing the same post as McAfee, the 48-year-old mourned by attaching a heartbreak emoji to his caption.

Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III couldn’t hold back his emotions on X, as he penned a heartfelt message for the movie star, posting a 40-second tribute video.

“Prayers up for the family, friends and fans of the legendary Chuck Norris who passed away at the age of 86. Rest in Peace Walker, Texas Ranger,” Griffin captioned the video.

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The sheer number of former NFL players speaking about the tragic loss was an indication of an entire generation that grew up loving Chuck Norris. Soon enough, love and disbelief was made known by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players too.

The former defensive tackle, Gerald McCoy, seemed to be in disbelief after hearing the news.

“CHUCK NORRIS!?! Nooooo!! Dang!! Not COLT!!,” he wrote on X.

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While many who commented were perhaps older, younger players who’d retired in the 2020s also spoke about the loss.

“No fu***** way,” retired linebacker Will Compton wrote.

These sincere tributes highlight the influence the Hollywood star had through his craft and presence on the screen. As tributes continue to pour in, the legendary actor’s impact can be felt not just in the NFL but in various parts of the world.