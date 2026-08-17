Pat McAfee Faces Backlash Over Patriots Game Participation

The 2026 Patriot Games final in Geneva, Ohio, on August 11, 2026, turned into an unexpected political flashpoint after Pat McAfee appeared alongside POTUS Donald Trump. The moment quickly fueled speculation about McAfee’s political leanings, with critics accusing him of edging closer to MAGA instead of the actual reasoning behind his appearance.

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“Pat McAfee, I guess he thinks we’re stupid, or that he thinks he’s smarter than us,” Rachel Lindsay, an attorney and the first Black woman to be The Bachelorette, said on The Ringer’s Higher Learning Podcast. “Either he’s a blithering idiot and doesn’t see that being a part of the Patriot Games… he either doesn’t see that, or he doesn’t see it because he actually believes in every single thing that the Patriot Games represents.”

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The Patriot Games final was the culminating championship event of a national youth athletic competition created by the Trump administration to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s founding. The overall tournament brought together 120 high school athletes (ages 14 to 17).

One boy and one girl were selected to represent each U.S. state, territory, military base, and Native American tribe. At the conclusion of the final, President Trump awarded the single male and female champions each with a golden trophy and a $125,000 college scholarship (from a total $250,000 prize pool provided by the White House-backed non-profit Freedom 250).

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Pat McAfee noted that his appearance was strictly about supporting the high school athletes. However, attorney Rachel Lindsay didn’t find McAfee’s response satisfactory.

“When he was on his show after the games, and he is confronting the criticism for him walking in with Trump and being there and supporting it… ‘I’m all about supporting athletics, I have a child. I want to see them involved in it. I’m an athlete.’ Like, that’s how he talks to us,” Lindsay added. “And it’s like this whole game was something to center and praise Trump.

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“Trump’s name was everywhere. People being interviewed were talking about ‘thank God for Trump.’ We love Trump. Trump walked out to chants. He’s sitting in front of all the athletes. Sorry, he’s sitting in front of all the athletes with members of his cabinet and conservative members of Congress with Pat McAfee. Everything about this was about Trump and about celebrating Trump and something that he has teased for a very long time.”

Critics’ assessment may have been watching the atmosphere at the SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio. Spectators who drove from hours away openly admitted they attended just to see Trump. The live crowd regularly chanted his political slogans and yelled “2028!” during the broadcast, pointing at the next US presidential election year.

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Not just that, even the football stadium’s electronic scoreboard explicitly read “45 to 47”, a direct political nod to Trump being both the 45th and 47th U.S. president. But considering Pat McAfee sat directly next to President Trump in the front row, it only fueled backlash against him.

The Patriot Games were broadcast by ESPN (alongside ABC) on the ESPN app. McAfee, who stands as an independent partner and contractor for ESPN through The Pat McAfee Show, seemed like his appearance alongside Donald Trump may have been due to some professional obligations. However, that wasn’t the case.

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“ESPN, which is airing the Patriot Games on its ESPN App, confirmed to @FOS

that Pat McAfee was invited to attend the event as a guest of President Trump,” Ellyn Briggs of Front Office Sports reported on X.

And considering this particular fact, Rachel Lindsay’s co-host of The Ringer’s Higher Learning Podcast, Van Lathan, shares his honest thoughts on McAfee’s antics.

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“I wonder about people like Pat McAfee sometimes,” Lathan said. “Pat McAfee wants to be MAGA so bad, he just won’t let it happen. Pat McAfee wants to be desperately… He wants to come out of the closet as MAGA.”

However, McAfee has never accepted or stated an allegiance to POTUS Donald Trump or the MAGA movement, and has firmly denied being political, maintaining that he does not align with either political party.