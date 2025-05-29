Pat McAfee Issues 5-Word Response to JJ Watt After Texans Legend Cleared Expectations From Son

Pat McAfee and JJ Watt are back again! Last year, Watt was hyped, locked in, and ready to deliver his big Budda Baker take on the former punter’s show. But he completely blew it on live TV. The Houston Texans’ star defensive end forgot the golden rule on The Pat McAfee Show: watch the clock. With just seconds left before ESPN’s hard cutoff, he kept talking, fully unaware that SportsCenter was about to take over. As a result, he got cut mid-sentence. The whole crew, including McAfee, cracked up, as Watt was left embarrassed. Nevertheless, this time, it seems everything went in sync!

On Wednesday, JJ Watt returned to The Pat McAfee Show, and this time, he brought all the good vibes. Sharing a few heartfelt moments with the crew, the 36-year-old gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes through a group photo on Instagram, showing love and appreciation for everyone there, especially Pat himself.

The photo carousel even showed the guys shooting hoops in the studio, clearly soaking up every second together. But it was Watt’s caption that really hit home: “Quick day trip to the Thunderdome to make some memories with Patty Mac and the boys. Back in time to make memories on the home front. What a beautiful day, grateful for every second.” No doubt, that wasn’t just a post, it was pure heart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) Expand Post

In fact, Colts‘ star Pat McAfee himself couldn’t stop showing his love to his dear friend. On the same post, the sports analyst wrote a five-word response to JJ Watt – all in caps. “THANKS FOR COMING THRU BROTHER,” he said, showing his love for the retired player.

No doubt, even though they played for different teams in the NFL, and now are back with different soccer clubs as minority owners, JJ Watt and Pat McAfee share a real bond. And when it comes to friendship, these two are the real deal. So when Pat got caught up in the Caitlin Clark controversy, JJ didn’t hesitate. He had his back, making it clear McAfee meant no harm.

“I haven’t seen the whole clip,” Watt said, “I would assume Pat – he’s always been extremely complimentary [of women’s sports], I know he has courtside tickets to the Fever games. I think seeing more light shine on those sports is always a good thing. And I think the people are certainly wading through the waters trying to do it the right way.” JJ Watt made it clear, Pat McAfee wasn’t trying to offend anyone, especially not Clark or her fans.

It’s why their bond still holds strong today and why it means so much to both of them. But McAfee and the boys aren’t the only ones close to JJ Watt’s heart. There’s someone else, too, whom Watt recently mentioned in the same post.

JJ Watt broke the internet with his son’s sweet gesture!

In that same carousel, along with showing off his fun time in the studio with Pat McAfee and the crew, JJ Watt also gave fans a sweet glimpse into his world as a dad. One heart-melting clip shows his little boy, Koa, running across the runway to greet him as he stepped off a private jet. You can feel the joy, Koa sprinting with excitement, and JJ scooping him up into a big hug, showering him with kisses. It was one of those moments you just don’t forget.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With that, JJ Watt even added a little dad-wish in the caption, saying, “I hope Koa greets me like this everytime I leave for 6 hours for the rest of my life (laughing emoji).” And honestly, who wouldn’t want that kind of welcome home? Koa definitely made his dad melt with the gesture. But their sweet day together didn’t stop there.

In more shared photos, JJ Watt was seen helping Koa fish by the water. The smile on Koa’s face as Watt held up his catch? Ah, it was pure gold. No wonder the former player called it a beautiful, grateful day, because that’s exactly what it was!