The 2026 NCAA season is here, kicking off what fans hope will be another unforgettable college football year. But let’s be honest, football season isn’t just about the game itself but rather a whole experience of the pregame hype, the halftime debates, and also the personalities who show up on our screens every week.

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But this time, sports broadcaster Pat McAfee is gaining traction when Daniel Turner, an American energy commentator and Founder & Exec Director

at PowerTheFuture didn’t hold back against McAfee for his antics on ESPN’s College GameDay, calling it “unbearable.”

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“I know I’m old and ESPN is not trying to appeal to me anymore. But Pat McAfee makes Game Day absolutely unwatchable. Which is sad. I used to love it. But the guy never shuts up about himself and stealing the limelight with stupid one-liners. Just unbearable.”

Daniel Turner, a renowned energy advocate, joined the growing club of critics openly calling out McAfee’s on-air broadcasting style.

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Pat McAfee officially started on ESPN’s College GameDay on September 10, 2022. Previously, he made guest appearances on the GameDay show back in 2019-2020 while also working as a Thursday night college football game commentator.

Another name making the list is ESPN’s Mike Clay, who delivered some harsh assessment of McAfee as a Texas Longhorns fan.

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“I’m a huge Longhorn (born in Austin- so it’s my blood) fan, but this has been a bad College GameDay,” Clay said. “McAfee singing the Eyes of Texas as he has never heard the tune, then the awful Cruz interview. Not their best show.”

With rising criticism on social media against McAfee’s College GameDay, the show is still progressing with the ratings. At the same time, the show is receiving backlash, where even college football players are also speaking out, labeling the show “classless” due to excessive cussing in its pregame segment.

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Former USC special teams player Jake Olson didn’t hold back with his complaint.

“Obviously love Game Day, but as a kid who loved it too, and now with kids of my own who I hope grow up to love it, the cursing has to stop,” Olson wrote. “It’s unbecoming of that show. It adds nothing and subtracts a lot from the fun, wholesome roots the show was founded upon.”

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“Take note of all the “men” who call this “soft” or dismiss it with bravado. It may finally help you understand how our culture slid into harming the very kids we were meant to protect. It starts with those who prize their own selfish impulses more than the responsibility to guard what’s innocent. If you won’t protect their ears, why would anyone believe you’ll protect the rest of them? Protection isn’t something you switch on only when the stakes are high. If you won’t step in on the small things, you won’t step in when it actually matters.”

Even with the growing criticism around Pat McAfee’s presence on ESPN’s GameDay, ESPN’s executives still see McAfee as a huge part of their lineup. However, the growing backlash also reveals that not everyone watching shares the same enthusiasm.