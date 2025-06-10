Pat McAfee Publicly Humiliates Bengals Front Office After Trey Hendrickson & Shemar Stewart Hold Out

The Bengals’ 2025 season is unraveling before it even began, with their depth chart looking more like a rough draft than a finished product. The reason? Cincinnati cap. As the 2025 draft season has ended, multiple veteran players like Zack Moss, Geno Stone, and Cordell Volson went through an out-of-character contract reconstruction. It was a no-brainer moment that dissatisfaction was brewing in the locker room, leading to players ghosting practice sessions. Now, as the clock ticks toward training camp, the Bengals’ front office faces a brutal truth: either mend these fractures fast, or watch their season collapse before Week 1.

To begin with, Trey Hendrickson’s contract standoff has reached a boiling point, with the star defensive end refusing to attend rookie minicamp. “I’m not going to apologize for the rates of defensive ends being paid in the National Football League,” he declared, doubling down on his demand for a market-value deal. His absence looms large as the Bengals try to integrate first-round pick Shemar Stewart, the Texas A&M edge rusher drafted 17th overall. While scouts praise Stewart’s prototype size and athleticism, Zac Taylor now faces the impossible task of developing a rookie while Trey takes a stance of not showing up.

The Bengals’ dysfunction extends beyond Hendrickson and Stewart. As Pat McAfee unleashed a brutal takedown of the franchise’s front office, mocking their inability to sign their top draft pick. “Can’t get a 17th pick in the draft signed 😂😂 Agent must be a super genius,” he posted on X. His comments spotlight a growing trend across the league, where contract disputes now plague both veterans and rookies alike. McAfee later expanded on his show, noting, “Mandatory minicamps are happening all around the league. There’s some people not showing up. There’s some people not happy about their contracts.”

Cincinnati’s issue can not be simply chalked up to contract stalemates. McAfee suggests Stewart was drafted as insurance, stating, “the Cincinnati Bengals draft him, 17th, to replace Trey Hendrickson, potentially, because they can’t get Trey Hendrickson to show up to anything.” The move reveals the front office’s lack of confidence in Hendrikson, who sought amendments to his contracts for three straight years. While Stewart brings upside, McAfee warns the rookie faces an uphill battle in a franchise notorious for rigid negotiations. “I mean, in Cincinnati, that’s a place that they will hold you. They will judge you,” he said.

Pat tells his viewers the unspoken truth about Bengals’ difficulties, saying that “And the only way it’s going to get settled is money, I guess, and negotiations.” As minicamp unfolds without Hendrickson or a signed first-rounder, the Bengals’ season teeters on disaster. McAfee’s critique underscores a harsh reality: this isn’t just about money—it’s about trust.

Without a resolution, Cincinnati may enter 2025 with a disgruntled locker room questioning its front office’s competence and cap decisions.

Cincinnati Bengals depth chart affected by cap compromises

The Bengals’ defense faces a crisis as Trey Hendrickson’s contract standoff continues, even with the Bengals threatening fines. His NFL-best 17.5 sacks last season masked the unit’s flaws, making his retention crucial. “I can’t see how they let a great player go for a draft pick with win-now pressure,” an NFC executive stressed. With Joe Burrow’s offense primed for a Super Bowl push, losing their sack leader could sabotage Cincinnati’s championship aspirations.

And now rookie Shemar Stewart has also joined Hendrickson in protesting the team’s contract approach. “I’m not asking for anything crazy,” Stewart told ESPN. “I just want consistent language like past contracts.” The first-round pick refuses to practice until the Bengals adjust their guarantee structure. Cincinnati appears to be using Stewart’s deal to overhaul their contractual terms, creating friction before camp even begins.

The organization’s rigid cap management worsens both situations. While $27.6 million in 2025 space exists, their conservative philosophy limits flexibility. Ironically, extending Hendrickson would actually create $11.63 million in room through restructuring. Yet management hesitates, prioritizing financial caution over immediate roster needs despite their shrinking championship window.

Two defensive pillars now sit out as the Bengals’ offseason unravels. Hendrickson’s proven production and Stewart’s potential remain sidelined by contractual disputes. With training camp approaching, Cincinnati must choose: adapt their negotiation tactics or risk entering the season with a fractured defense. The clock is ticking on their Super Bowl ambitions.