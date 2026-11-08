Pat McAfee Wastes No Time Returning To “Mean” Platform After Choosing To Stay off It Amid ESPN College GameDay Backlash

Pat McAfee told viewers that he was going to go easy on his presence on X, following a tense few weeks since his beef with the University of Utah on College GameDay went viral. For someone who regularly posts on X, the move seemed bold. But, as expected, McAfee is back on the platform.

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“College football is the greatest. DELIVERS EVERY SINGLE WEEK,” McAfee posted on X.

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McAfee, since expressing his disappointment with a video about him posted by the school, has run into trouble. He also went further to say he “did not enjoy” the University of Utah, and admitted that he has received threatening messages on social media. Some of them have also been directed at his son and wife, McAfee alleged. The university has since apologized for McAfee feeling this way.

McAfee had also alluded to the Charlie Kirk shooting that occurred in the same state, complicating the matter.

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“I don’t understand why Pat McAfee is so thin-skinned,” Stewart Mandel said on The Audible podcast. “The video that set him off about Utah is a couple college kids saying he’s corny… and somehow that ended with him on his show on Monday morning invoking Charlie Kirk and how he’s fearing for his safety.”

However, popular TV personality and former Congressman Joe Scarborough launched an attack on McAfee on Election Day.

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“I look forward to waking up on Saturday mornings and watching that. And I don’t know if they haven’t got the message yet, but the manosphere that we all thought was brought in in ’24; it may get washed aside,” he said on MSNOW’s Morning Joe. “Maybe you weren’t having to be [grunt noise] and yelling at people and being freaked out because two kids in Utah put up signs or say something that might offend you.”

It was then that Pat McAfee said he had been laying off X for a while.

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“I’ve been staying off of X,” McAfee said on his show. “Just been pretty mean on there, you know, and everybody’s calling me a snowflake and everything. It’s like, ‘Okay. [expletive]. All right.’ I guess this is me being soft. … I’ve just kind of pissed off all parties in that particular realm, and boy, I learned my lesson.”

McAfee’s return on X landed in the middle of a busy college football slate, with Oregon beating Ohio State 41-28, Alabama topping LSU 31-13, Utah winning its rivalry game against BYU 28-20 [that one might fire up more conversations about McAfee], and the Houston Cougars defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats 31-24.

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Notably, under McAfee’s recent post, Utah fans also made their presence known. This one is going to run long for the College GameDay host, who is clearly not a popular face in Utah.