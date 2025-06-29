Pat Surtain II Sends Strong Message to Sean Payton About Unsigned 1st-Round Rookie Jahdae Barron

The Denver Broncos‘ defense might have landed their next hidden gem. During minicamp, coaches couldn’t stop raving about their unsigned first-rounder – a versatile DB flashing serious potential. Sean Payton already ruled out playing him at safety. But the real question is where this rookie will shine: boundary corner or nickel? Enter Patrick Surtain II. At his recent football camp, the All-Pro corner dropped some telling thoughts about Denver’s newest defensive weapon. His review? More promising than expected. When a player of Surtain’s caliber notices you, it means something.

Now the spotlight turns to Jahdae Barron. The Texas product hasn’t even signed his rookie deal yet, but he’s already turning heads at Dove Valley. Between Payton’s early praise and Surtain’s recent endorsement, the Broncos might’ve struck gold. So what exactly did Surtain say about Barron that has Broncos Country buzzing?

The Texas heat wasn’t the only thing cooking at Pat Surtain II’s football camp this week. Between drills, Denver’s star CB dropped a glowing review of the Broncos’ unsigned first-rounder that should make Sean Payton smile. “He’s good. He’s catching on really well,” Surtain said of Jahdae Barron. “Obviously, at Texas, he was a smart, savvy player who understood the game very well. So that would translate well to our defense. And I’m excited for him.” That’s high praise coming from a lockdown corner who knows what NFL-ready looks like.

Barron’s journey proves he’s earned it – from a three-tackle freshman season in 2020 to becoming Texas’s defensive anchor. By 2024, he’d transformed into the Jim Thorpe Award winner and a consensus All-American, snagging interceptions and shutting down receivers with equal ease.

Surtain knows the challenge ahead. When asked about Barron learning multiple positions, he didn’t sugarcoat it: “It could be difficult. But that’s the expectations we set on him…we know he’s a good player.” That vote of confidence says everything. Now the ball’s in Denver’s court. With Barron’s versatility – too good for safety but deadly anywhere else – and Surtain’s endorsement, Payton might want to speed up that contract signing. Because when your All-Pro corner says a rookie “translates well” to your defense? That’s not just camp talk. That’s a green light.

Sean Payton’s silent strategy with Barron’s deal

While Travis Hunter‘s fully guaranteed $46 million deal with Jacksonville made headlines, Jahdae Barron’s unsigned status tells a different story. No fiery tweets. No leaked frustrations. Just two parties are working behind closed doors to navigate the NFL’s rookie contract puzzle. The Broncos’ first-rounder remains one of just two unsigned picks league-wide, yet Denver’s brass isn’t reaching for the panic button.

Why? Unlike Cincinnati‘s messy standoff with Shemar Stewart—where the rookie defensive lineman stormed out of minicamp—Barron’s camp has operated with quiet professionalism, showing up to every OTA and practice without a signed deal. The holdup isn’t about total dollars—those are slotted. Barron will earn roughly $18 million over four years, like every 20th pick. The real negotiation lies in the finer print: signing bonuses and guarantees.

This year’s 19th pick, Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka, landed a $9.8 million bonus. The 21st pick, Steelers DT Derrick Harmon, got $9.7 million. That’s a $2 million jump from last year’s 20th-slot bonus of $7.7 million. For Barron’s team, that gap matters. As the draft’s first cornerback taken—a distinction muddled only by Travis Hunter’s two-way rarity—they have leverage to demand top-of-slot terms.

Denver holds cards, too. Barron’s voluntary participation proves his commitment. Pat Surtain II’s glowing review (“He’s catching on well“) reinforces his value. And with training camp weeks away, neither side benefits from delay. The Broncos know defensive coordinator Vance Joseph needs Barron’s versatility. Barron knows Denver offers the perfect mentor in Surtain.

This isn’t Cincinnati’s ugly stalemate. It’s a calculated tango between a team protecting its cap and a rookie maximizing his ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ payday. When the pen finally meets paper, likely with a signing bonus nearing $10 million, it’ll reflect a simple truth: some negotiations thrive in silence.