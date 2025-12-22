Stefon Diggs Clears Air on Violating NFL Protocol As Patriots WR Risks Punishment

Stefon Diggs had a weird moment during Sunday night’s win over the Ravens. Early in the game, Patriots fans noticed him briefly disappear from the sideline, followed by an equally quick exit from the blue medical tent. The moment sparked confusion. After the game, Diggs wasted no time clearing the air.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking straight up, the New England receiver explained what went down inside that tent.

“I was blacking out, bro. They were holding me in the tent,” Diggs said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They said I had a concussion, but they never touched my head; I never laid on the ground. They monitored me for a concussion. I said, ‘I never had a concussion.’ I was touching my shoulder, so how y’all say I had a concussion? I was fighting with them to get back out there.”

Then again, Diggs doubled down on why he pushed so hard. For him, sitting out was never an option.

“It was the first drive. I’m wired to get back out there to make plays for my team. We had a little stall, so I was like, ‘Damn, I’m supposed to be out there.’ I feel like I let the team down if I’m not out there. I apologized to them afterwards, but you can’t stop me from being out on the field.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is the edge Patriots fans expect. That is how Diggs is built. Meanwhile, the scene looked even wilder from the broadcast. NBC’s Melissa Starks dropped a surprising detail midgame.

She reported that Diggs had to be “physically restrained” in the medical tent, per NBC 10’s Nicole Menner, and that the wide receiver, “eventually escaped out the back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Naturally, that report caught fire online. Now, league eyes are watching closely. Punishment could still be on the table. Finally, Diggs explained what triggered the whole scare. He landed hard after a 25-yard grab on the Patriots’ first drive. He popped up flexing his shoulder. Trainers ran through their checks. Diggs shared the moment with a laugh.

“I said, ‘listen, I don’t even remember what I ate yesterday,’” Diggs joked.

For now, Pats Nation waits. The silver lining is that Diggs is healthy. Still, the questions are not fully gone.