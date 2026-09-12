Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Venture Receives Massive $185M Update Ahead of NFL Season

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was still four days from taking a football hit again when the biggest news of his week landed nowhere near a practice field. Their soccer team’s stadium is moving forward with plans to expand CPKC Stadium and develop the surrounding Berkley Riverfront area.

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The Kansas City Current’s stadium plans cleared a major hurdle Thursday when the city council approved a financing framework worth up to $185 million for the CPKC Stadium expansion and the broader Berkley Riverfront project. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are part of the Current’s ownership group.

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The approval is part of a much bigger $1.4 billion plan for the area. CPKC Stadium would grow from 11,500 seats to 18,000, while the surrounding Berkley Riverfront district would add retail space, parking, and infrastructure improvements. The stadium expansion is just one part of a much larger redevelopment of the riverfront.

The $185 million figure does not mean Kansas City is simply handing the project that amount. The agreement covers debt financing of up to $185 million and includes protections in case the development falls short on cash flow. An independent financial study is also part of the deal. Lucas sponsored the ordinance, which took effect on an accelerated timeline.

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Brittany was part of the ownership group that brought the Current to Kansas City in 2020, along with Angie Long and Chris Long. The club first took to the field in 2021. In January 2023, Patrick became the first active NFL player to become a part-owner of an NWSL team.

“When Angie Long, Chris Long, and Brittany Mahomes brought this NWSL franchise to Kansas City, they were clear in their commitment to do it right, for the players and for the city,” the Current said.

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Brittany, who played soccer during her college years, also explained why having a stadium built specifically for the team was important to her.

“These women deserve to feel important and have their own facility so that they can perform at their best,” Brittany said. “I hope this sets the bar for women’s sports everywhere and other cities continue to build around women’s sports. Just like young boys get to dream of playing football at stadiums like Arrowhead, I want young girls everywhere to aspire to play at stadiums like CPKC.”

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CPKC Stadium opened in 2024 after a $140 million construction project. Kansas City sold out every regular-season home game that year. The team also saw its revenue increase by more than $20 million. The success did not stop there. Kansas City went on to win the 2024 Summer Cup and added the 2025 NWSL Shield to its trophy case.

And the growth has continued off the field. Forbes estimates the Current generated $36 million in 2024 revenue and $38 million in 2025, tied for the NWSL’s highest total. The club is now valued at $325 million, second only to Angel City FC ($340 million), giving Kansas City a pretty strong reason to bet even bigger on the Current.

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Patrick Mahomes Gears Up For His Own Return Monday Night

While the Current’s business side was closing out one of its biggest weeks yet, Patrick had his own comeback story quietly building on the football side. He will walk into Arrowhead on Monday for his first regular-season appearance since his left knee gave out late against the Chargers last December. Nine months after suffering the ACL and LCL injuries, he is expected to start against Denver in the Chiefs’ season opener on September 14.

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He’s not hiding the physical reminder of that layoff, either. Mahomes confirmed this week he’ll keep wearing a brace on the knee into the regular season, the same one he’s worn since training camp.

“I’ll wear it. It was kind of designed for my type of injury. I was one of the first people to get it; I’m very comfortable with it. I don’t even think about it when I have it on, other than when it gets loose.”

What he made clear during Thursday’s news conference is that the brace won’t come with a more cautious version of himself attached to it.

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“I’m going to keep myself out of harm’s way like I always will, not try to take big hits and stuff like that, but I’m a competitor,” Mahomes said. “I signed up for this, and I’m going to go out there and play football. That’s how I’ve always rolled, no matter what it is, and that’s probably how I’ll be the rest of my career.”

The Mahomes name now carries weight in Kansas City well beyond the football field. Patrick is preparing to reclaim his place at Arrowhead, while he and Brittany continue to have a stake in one of the city’s fastest-growing sports franchises.