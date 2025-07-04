Patrick Mahomes’ Absence Felt as Mom Randi Shares Heartwarming Moments With Jackson & Family 

Randi Mahomes has her plate full and some more this year. From appearing on podcasts and sharing gems of advice, to starting her entrepreneurial journey and founding a platform for helping parents of sports kids, and even headlining charity events, she’s been grinding. But that isn’t stopping her from having fun and taking a moment to blow off some steam. Just last month, she cruised away on a Virgin Voyages cruise. And now that it’s summer, she’s taking it down a notch and taking a break with her family and friends. But this time, there’s a notable absentee, which is unusual.

With the summer starting and the Fourth of July weekend upon us, Randi’s just trying to make the most of her time with her friends and family. And while she’s taking some well-deserved time off with her family, namely Jackson and Mia, one of the Mahomes gang is missing: Patrick. And in the series of pictures that Randi posted on Instagram with almost all of her family and close friends, his absence felt the loudest. “So grateful for this season with family, friends, and a whole lot of sunshine. Wouldn’t trade these moments for anything! 💛,” she wrote in the caption.

She even uploaded a photo of herself with Jackson from her little break to her Instagram story. Captioning the story, she wrote, “Soaking up every bit of summer with the people I love most.” But Patrick’s absence from the photos asks questions. After all, it isn’t as if the Chiefs are in the midst of a training camp or even having a session. It just seems like maybe Patrick is also taking some time off before the start of training camp and subsequently the season. In the end, he does have a mission: win the Super Bowl and avenge last season’s humiliating loss.

Even though their chance for a three-peat might have gone away, Mahomes will be feeling the hunger to go out there and lay it all on the ground. After all, the Super Bowl loss affected him heavily, and he even vowed never to forget. “These will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better, for the rest of my career,” he had said.

Patrick had even revealed his plan going into the 2025 season with the Chiefs. During an interview with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert at Sidekicks Convention, Mahomes laid it all out there and said, “I’m going to leave everything I have on that football field. And even if you look back at the Super Bowl, I mean, we were getting blown out. There’s no way around it. But you would have never said that a guy gave up on that football field.”

However, as Patrick Mahomes hopes to go out there all guns blazing one more time, reports suggest something heartbreaking. A Super Bowl win for the Chiefs this time could prove to be the last dance for a legend of the team.

Patrick Mahomes’ hunger could signal Kelce’s end

The Kansas City Chiefs can never forget the 40-22 loss they suffered in the one match that mattered the most. And naturally, the players want to go back out there to compensate for the loss from last season. While Mahomes wants to lead the team to another grand victory, it could also be an exit door for their tight end, Travis Kelce. Travis is currently 35 and is returning for his 13th season with the Chiefs, but that also means that logically, another multi-year contract will be out of the question for him.

Many suggested that had the Chiefs won the three-peat, he would have hung up his cleats earlier this year. As things turn out, even Kelce wants one more go at lifting the Lombardi trophy. According to a report by CBS Sports, should the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this year, Travis will be leaving the game a happy man. This also makes sense because it is the last year of Kelce’s two-year contract, and signing a one-year contract seems unlikely, especially if he wins this year.

Coming into this season, Travis is as healthy and fit as ever and is also in great form despite a slight fall in numbers last year. He had even told Pat McAfee, “I’m coming for sure.” Kelce had even revealed that he was training hard to be “best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop.” Certainly, this means that we will see Travis make that potential one final push.