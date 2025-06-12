Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Cheating Past Revealed by $50M Singer That Forced Permanent Decision

Last year, when Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce won the games with a one-point score, the fans alleged cheating. They blamed the NFL for being hand in glove with the AFC West franchise and concocting such wins. But on the field, they never made any move that anyone could attribute to cheating. Off the field, their actions are now coming under the scanner. Not about the football, but in a beer pong game. Tie up your seat belts, this hilarious story might crash you faster than the speed of mind.

$50 million net worth singer and rapper, Post Malone, sat down to get a tattoo from Ganji and Kyle Hediger when he revealed the NFL stars’ cheating past. While revealing the favorite tattoo story, he told Kyle about a game of beer pong with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after the Super Bowl LV victory against the 49ers. The singer bet that if he lost, he would get their signatures and the KC logo tattooed.

However, he turned heads when he alleged that both players cheated and won the game. Anyway, the Chiefs‘ logo tattoo with the signatures on his left arm looks great! But the question is: did they really cheat? You know how vicious the naysayers can get. It forced the NFL superstars to come out and give their side of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Mobile (@tmobile) Expand Post

The 3-time Super Bowl winner QB posted an Instagram story which included Post Malone’s video and aptly captioned it, “To be clear, we won fair and square @postmalone 😂 #TmobilePartner.” That’s hilarious. Of course, the spirit and drive to win don’t stop on the sidelines. It extends to their daily lives, too. That’s a prime example of a professional athlete.

While the incident ended with a permanent decision, the singer waited 5 years to take his revenge, which he finally got this year.

Post Malone takes revenge on the Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

Many wild theories flew in the 2024 season. At one point, the fans even alleged that referees changed the coin to help Patrick Mahomes. They somehow entered the Super Bowl against the Eagles. Guess who performed at the SB Tailgate? Post Malone! He was already salty about his past with the NFL superstars.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During his performance which was streamed live on YouTube, he took his revenge on the grim reaper and his team. He first said, “I wrote this song about the Chiefs to the referees.” When the crowd got curious, he started singing his song, “I had some help.” It definitely made most people laugh, but many were convinced that the AFC west team got help from the league.

Overall, it brought the allegations of the bias to the forefront. This year, they are back in the hunt for the trophy. Make no mistake, Patrick Mahomes appears cool on the outside, but inside, he remembers every word ever spoken about his legacy. The clash between Music and NFL will definitely heat up.