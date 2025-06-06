Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Break Silence on $275M Achievement With a Powerful Message on Friday

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, aren’t just spotted at Chiefs games and charity events. They have also invested their time and money in NSWL since 2020, long before it started hitting the headlines. The NFL superstar and his wife have long shared a passion for sports, but it was Brittany, who played college soccer at UT Tyler and later competed professionally in Iceland, who brought that connection full circle. Now, as founding co-owners of KC Current, the Mahomes are using their platform to elevate women’s sports in Kansas City. The IT couple of American sports isn’t just rewriting football records—they’re rewriting the playbook for women’s empowerment in sports.

With Texas Tech making its historic first appearance in the Women’s College World Series, one of its most famous alumni was right there in support. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were courtside in Oklahoma City on Thursday for Game 2 of the series. They watched Texas Tech, led by National Pitcher of the Year Ni’Jaree Canady, stun their cross-state rivals, Texas, to force a decisive Game 3. Forbes recently evaluated the Mahomes-backed NWSL team, the KC Current, at $275 million—an off-field win for the power couple.

During the game, Patrick and Brittany joined ESPN’s Holly Rowe for an interview after the quarterback gifted the Red Raiders with shoes and varsity jackets. In an ESPN post titled, “.@sportsiren met with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes to talk @TexasTechSB and NWSL ❤️,” the couple discussed their connection to the team and the moment. Brittany was asked about her role in supporting women’s sports, and said, “You know, as an athlete myself, I think there’s been, I know a bunch of passion and just talent and grit that exists in women’s sports. So just, you know, being able in that position to spotlight this and show everybody how amazing women’s sports is has just been a dream come true for me.”

The KC Current shared a post celebrating their ownership group, captioned, “Our KC Current ownership group with @brittanylynne, @patrickmahomes, @angieknightonlong & @cdlong97 continue to raise the bar 📈.” The post included photos of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes beaming from the stands, reflecting their personal and professional investment in sports across gender lines. Patrick’s roots with Texas Tech run deep, but so does his respect for athletic excellence, particularly in softball.

Speaking to ESPN, Patrick said, “First off, I love Texas Tech and everything Texas Tech’s about, and to have Ni’Jaree here along with the other girls, it’s been fun to watch. And so I’ve always loved softball and watching it. I’m happy it’s me back in the Olympics, and glad to have them here in Oklahoma City.” His words carried weight, especially coming on the heels of Canady’s massive NIL signing with Texas Tech’s Matador Club—her second $1 million deal.

Patrick didn’t hold back in his praise for Canady either. “It’s special. I mean, the way she’s able to control the softball and the way she’s able to locate in the strike zone, I mean, it is special,” he said. NiJaree Canady’s dominance in the circle has been nothing short of historic. She was named USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year in 2024 and NFCA National Pitcher of the Year in 2024 and 2025, cementing her as the top arm in college softball.

Celebrating the talented athlete isn’t the only time Brittany has come into the spotlight. Recently, she had shared a personal moment with fans.

Brittany Mahomes’ “greatest joy ” is motherhood

Between early morning Bible sessions, fishing getaways, and constant toddler chaos, the Mahomes household has had anything but a quiet offseason. Brittany Mahomes recently poked fun at herself on Instagram, joking that wrangling three kids feels like “challenging herself” on a gym circuit. But between all the noise, there’s a real tenderness beneath the hustle. “My greatest joy in life is being a Mama! I Thank the Lord every day for allowing me to become a mom and also choosing me to be their mom!” Brittany once shared—capturing the heart of her journey.

Like many mothers navigating life with newborns, she, too, has leaned on a few tricks to ease the process. And in true Brittany fashion, she chose to open up about those moments in the hope of helping others. Just a few days ago, she posted on her Instagram about the emotional end of her breastfeeding journey with baby Golden, the couple’s third child born this January.

To manage the stress of breastfeeding and maintain flexibility, Brittany credited a service that’s changed the game for her: Milk by Mom. “It’s just wild to me that so many people out in the world don’t know about this and haven’t heard about this,” she said in a video, advocating for the product that allowed her to preserve her breast milk and reclaim some personal time. With a reliable supply stored, she’s been able to travel, decompress, and still stay on top of her commitment to breastfeeding.

“It’s like the greatest thing ever and will save you some space in your house and some stress if you do travel a lot and you are breastfeeding,” Brittany added. Her openness wasn’t just about sharing a tool—it was a gesture for new moms struggling with the same challenges. As Brittany juggles parenting and professional ventures, she continues to play all positions—mom, wife, entrepreneur—with grit and heart, turning even the toughest parts of motherhood into teachable, relatable moments for others.