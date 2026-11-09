Patrick Mahomes Announces Injury Update After Taking Massive Hit From Jets Rookie

The Kansas City Chiefs had a brief scare during the Week 9 35-12 win against the New York Jets, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained an apparent elbow injury. While he continued to play after being knocked by a Jets rookie, Mahomes has now given an update on what the injury might be.

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“Well, I haven’t got that yet,” Mahomes said when asked if the injury felt different from his previous ones, according to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “So, we’re gonna go do some testing here whenever I get done with this media stuff right here, and we’ll get a better understanding of it. I’m sure Coach Reid will give you an update tomorrow.”

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You know, it scares you in moments when you get some pain in certain areas of your body. And so, obviously, didn’t feel great, but I was able to kind of get it worked on a little bit, especially at halftime, and then I was able to go out there and play the rest of the game.”

Late in the second quarter, Mahomes was looking to move the ball on a second-and-10 play at the Chiefs’ 37-yard line. But as he was about to release the ball, his arm collided with Jets rookie David Bailey’s arm, and he was also hit from the back by Will McDonald.

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Mahomes was on the ground for a few moments before getting up and seemed to have hurt his elbow. He returned later for the final Chiefs drive in the second quarter, which was pretty soon after he left the field.

“Once I could throw the football,” he recalled his sideline motion practice after taking the hit, “from the stories you hear, whenever you can grab the ball and try to throw it, you can’t throw. Once I throw the football, I knew hopefully it wasn’t ligament type stuff. It was more muscle type stuff. That will be important to get worked out this week.”

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Guess Mahomes was right about the knock not being a ligament injury, as he had an MRI scan done after the game, with no major injury reported, according to ESPN insider Ian Rapoport.

Though Mahomes was able to throw the ball and come back, which he liked, he “wasn’t throwing the ball the way I wanted to.” However, he got comfortable throwing in the second half once he got “warmed back up.”

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While Mahomes said the injury “didn’t feel different,” he emphasized that elbow and knee injuries are “always scary.” He said that you don’t really feel you have a serious injury at first, just like he felt he could “walk off the field” when he tore his ACL and LCL last December.

Mahomes further said that it will be important to get rid of the “swelling and the fluid” so that he can be ready for the next game as soon as possible.

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“I feel good now,” Mahomes said. “I mean, obviously, get the win, and the adrenaline’s pumping. I’m sure I’ll be sore tomorrow, but we’ll get right to it. You know, we’ll get to work on it. We get ourselves ready to go, and it’s great to get the win now. Now it’s about getting ourselves ready for next week.”

Amid his injury scare, one man looked tense at first, but was relieved after seeing him throw the ball.

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Head Coach Andy Reid praises Mahomes after his return from an injury scare

The most worried man on the field was none other than coach Reid himself, and he didn’t want his cornerstone to miss games in yet another season with an injury. He gave an update during a halftime interview to CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson, saying that the elbow is “sore,” but was glad that “he came back and he’s a tough kid.”

“When you have a quarterback that is tough, it affects everybody,” Reid said of Mahomes. “That’s that position. They’re supposed to take everybody’s game and help raise it. Part of that is that sometimes when you’re banged up a little bit — you’re in a vulnerable position back there so you’re going to get banged up a little bit — that you’re able to get back up and go. Nobody does it better than he does it.”

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Mahomes has been known to play through high-ankle sprains, and that showed up in this game as he returned as soon as the Chiefs got the ball back, throwing for 12 yards to tight end Travis Kelce on his next play after the knock.

“He’s a tough kid,” Reid said. “If there’s any way he can come back from something, he’s coming back.”

Mahomes will get additional tests to fully determine what has happened to his elbow. But for now, the Chiefs have finally gotten a win after back-to-back losses, pushing their record to 6-2. The team will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 and hope to be led by their star quarterback once again.