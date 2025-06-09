Patrick Mahomes Announces ‘National Campaign’ With NFL’s Strangest Partner Amid Chiefs OTAs

There’s always a twist with Patrick Mahomes—and this time, it’s not in the pocket. Just when fans thought the two-time MVP would be dialing in strictly for another Super Bowl run, he turned heads with a brand move no one saw coming. The league’s most electrifying QB is suddenly repping something far from cleats, gloves, or energy drinks, and it all starts with a smile. Mahomes is no stranger to building his off-field brand—he’s landed deals with Adidas, Head & Shoulders, State Farm, and even Subway.

But in the latest plot twist, the face of the NFL is now the face of a dental product. It’s reminiscent of when Saquon Barkley teamed up with Gillette to promote grooming confidence during his recovery season—a campaign that surprised fans but resonated with young athletes. Now, Mahomes is stepping into that same lifestyle-meets-performance space, but in his own signature way. Then came the Instagram reel.

Mahomes dropped a slick Instagram clip from training grounds: captioned: “How you feel is how you play 💪 it starts with a click. @invisalign #invisalignpartner.” Suddenly, the MVP’s eyes were also flashing clear aligners. The post confirmed it—Mahomes is now the lead ambassador of Invisalign’s new national campaign, a program built around teen empowerment, self-confidence, and performance identity. As odd as it sounds, this isn’t just an ad—it’s the launch of a full-scale partnership between the NFL’s most dynamic star and one of its most atypical sponsors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) Expand Post

AD

In an interview with Sports Business Journal, Mahomes explained the move plainly: “This campaign is about helping young athletes feel confident in their own skin. That starts with how they feel about themselves—even before the cleats go on.” Invisalign’s VP of global brand marketing, Kamal Bhandal, echoed the sentiment, calling Mahomes “a generational talent who connects authentically with teens.” From the turf to the TikTok scroll, the campaign blends message with relevance.

Now, while the social media buzz grows, Mahomes is also doing what he does best—getting to work.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With OTAs underway, Patrick Mahomes shows he’s locked in—on and off the field

While the brand deal made waves, Mahomes hasn’t let it distract from the grind. At Chiefs’ OTAs, Mahomes fires deep balls, drills mid-field throws, and mentors rookies during walkthroughs. After a crushing Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, the tone around the camp feels hungry. “We’re not easing into this year,” Mahomes told local media. “Last year left a bad taste, and it’s driving everything we’re doing right now.” Veterans like Travis Kelce are mirroring that energy.

Despite turning 35 this fall, Kelce’s crisp route-running and in-sync chemistry with Mahomes were on full display during red zone drills. “You wouldn’t think he’s played 11 seasons the way he moves,” said offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The Chiefs continue to build their offensive identity around Mahomes-Kelce chemistry, especially while new wideouts learn the system. Speaking of new weapons—rookie WR Xavier Worthy is making headlines. The Texas product showed blazing speed in team drills, with multiple beat-the-coverage moments that drew sideline praise.

WR Rashee Rice, returning after offseason rehab, looked fully engaged, with Mahomes confirming, “No limitations on Rashee right now.” Their chemistry could be vital as the team reshapes its pass-catching corps post-Mecole Hardman. In the trenches, rookie OT Josh Simmons has been the surprise name. With starting reps at left tackle and consistent footwork in 11-on-11 sessions, he’s drawing praise from Andy Reid. Meanwhile, the offensive line continues to rotate depth, with a healthy Isaiah Pacheco back in RB1 snaps.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mahomes emphasized how “clean pockets let me teach the younger guys while still attacking,” giving clues to his leadership style this spring. At the top, Andy Reid continues to preach patience with purpose. He told reporters, “OTAs aren’t about peaking—it’s about creating the rhythm.” That rhythm, built between drills and locker room jokes, is what’s shaping Kansas City’s 2025 identity. For a team that’s been to four Super Bowls in six years, there’s no burnout—just recalibration.

So, whether it’s throwing passes or promoting teen confidence, Patrick Mahomes is making one thing clear: performance starts with how you feel. His unexpected Invisalign campaign might’ve turned heads, but it’s what’s happening inside OTAs—the focused throws, the eager rookies, the refueled vets—that shows why Mahomes remains the NFL’s most complete leader. On and off the field, the click has already started.