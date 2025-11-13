Patrick Mahomes Announces Texas Tech’s Future Plans With Clear NIL Message

Texas Tech are the champions of the NIL world. They have one of the largest NIL budgets in the country, which has enabled them to assemble a roster that currently ranks sixth in the nation. We’ve seen teams with massive NIL budgets flop plenty of times in the past two years, but two-time NFL MVP and Texas Tech alum, Patrick Mahomes, believes Tech is using NIL the right way, which has allowed them to be so successful so quickly.

During his media availability this week, Mahomes was asked about Tech’s success with NIL.

“I think Cody [Campbell] does it the right way and Texas Tech does it the right way, and I think that’s why they’re having so much success, because you’ve seen teams kind of do the NIL thing and not work out. But they’re doing it with a basis of going there to love to play the game of football with money that will change your family’s lives, and I think that’s what it’s got to be all about, at the end of the day.”

So many teams that spend millions of dollars on their roster never pan out. Just look at LSU this year. They spent $18-million on their roster, landed the No. 1 transfer portal class and a top-10 recruiting class, and what did it get them? Nothing. They’re 5-4, and now in a legal battle with Brian Kelly as they try to find a way to fire him with cause to get out of paying all $54-million they owe him from his buyout.

Needless to say, money doesn’t always equate to wins, so why is it working for a team that hasn’t won more than eight games in a single season since 2008?

Why Texas Tech is having so much success in 2025

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas Tech at Arizona State Oct 18, 2025 Tempe, Arizona, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey 31 reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Tempe Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251018_mjr_su5_028

For the longest time, the Red Raiders’ identity was a high-flying offense. They never had a great defense. All of their success came from putting a bunch of points on the board. Just look at some of their offensive and defensive rankings over the past five seasons, and it’ll tell you all you need to know.

Year Offensive Rank Defensive Rank 2024 4th 113th 2023 63rd 72nd 2022 32nd 97th 2021 43rd 91st 2020 62nd 108th

It has been more than five years since Tech’s had a defense rank inside the top-50 in scoring. That’s not sustainable, especially when your offense hasn’t been as good as it was in the late 2010s under Kliff Kingsbury.

Their whole identity has changed this year. Instead of doing what a lot of other teams do and going out just signing the best transfers they can afford, Tech went about it in a more strategic way. They focused on their defense, signing 10 transfers on that side of the ball, seven of whom are starting for them this season.

They focused on the defensive line and secondary, knowing they have not just one of the best linebackers, but the best defenders, in the country in Jacob Rodriguez. He currently has 88 tackles, seven forced fumbles, three interceptions, and five PBUs this season. He is leading a revamped Texas Tech defense that is giving up just 13.2 points per game, which ranks second in the country behind Ohio State.

By being intentional with their portal additions, Tech completely transformed their defense. They went from ranking 113th in the nation in scoring defense to 2nd in a matter of months. Add on the fact that they returned a ton of players from a top-five offense and filled gaping holes through the portal, and you’ve got a recipe for success.

You can tell these players aren’t just in it for the money, either. Sure, it helped entice them to choose Tech over other schools, but Joe McGuire and his staff have done a great job of getting these transfers to buy in and gel, which is something LSU and other schools have not been able to do with their portal hauls.

There are selfish players and there are team players. Identifying who is who isn’t always easy. Somehow, Texas Tech has found a way to consistently find players who are more focused on winning than money.

Like Mahomes said, Texas Tech has attacked the NIL world the right way, and it’s paying massive dividends.