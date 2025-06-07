Patrick Mahomes Betrays His Red Raiders for Injured Texas Softball Player as Chiefs QB’s Alum Faces Disappointment

A weeks back, Patrick Mahomes dropped a simple but loaded Instagram story: “Locked in.” The Chiefs quarterback wasn’t messing around – his Texas Tech Red Raiders had a crucial game, and nothing was pulling his attention away from that softball field. Even while suited up on a football field, Mahomes stayed glued to his phone, watching every single pitch unfold with the intensity of a playoff drive. Every moment had him on edge. Every swing carried weight. And at the heart of it all was the recruit he’d personally helped bring to Lubbock. Fast forward to this week, and Mahomes found himself in that same familiar position: tense, invested, and ready to witness his alma mater chase championship glory at the Women’s College World Series.

Patrick Mahomes is out here repping Texas Tech softball harder than most alumni. The Chiefs’ superstar and wife, Brittany, made the trip to Oklahoma City to catch Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series championship finals, where his Red Raiders were battling Texas at Devon Park. Mahomes wasn’t just there for show either – he was locked in and talking trash on social media like any good fan would. However, Friday brought some real commentary from the MVP quarterback when he dropped this gem on X: “3rd baseman for Texas is cold..” Classic Mahomes, keeping it simple but letting everyone know he’s paying attention to the details that matter. The timing of his support couldn’t have been more crucial for Texas Tech, especially considering what happened to their ace pitcher.

Mia Scott just wrote one of the most incredible underdog stories in college sports history, and nobody even knew she was playing hurt until Wednesday night. The Texas Longhorns third baseman has been absolutely crushing it all senior season, but ESPN’s broadcast team of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, and Holly Rowe dropped a bombshell during Game 1’s 2-1 win over Texas Tech – Scott’s been playing with a torn ACL this entire time.

Talk about saving the best for last. Friday night’s Game 3 became the stuff of legends when Scott stepped up in the fourth inning with Texas already leading 2-0. The Longhorns had loaded the bases with two infield singles and a double, setting the stage perfectly for their injured star. Scott absolutely demolished a pitch to center field, sending it deep for a grand slam that put Texas up 10-4 and essentially sealed their first-ever women’s softball national championship.

Playing through a torn ACL and delivering when it mattered most – that’s the kind of performance that gets remembered forever. Mahomes witnessed firsthand how quickly momentum can shift in championship games, something he knows plenty about from his own playoff experiences. But Texas Tech was staring down the barrel of a mercy rule ending after five innings, trailing by eight runs in what could’ve been their final at-bat of the season.

Under NCAA rules, that eight-run deficit would’ve automatically ended the game, but the Red Raiders weren’t going down without a fight. They managed to scratch together three runs in the top of the fifth, keeping their championship dreams alive and forcing Texas to actually finish the job. The Longhorns had a golden opportunity to walk it off in the bottom of the fifth, but Samantha Lincoln stepped up huge for Texas Tech, throwing a scoreless inning to extend the game. Even though they were still down 10-3, Lincoln’s clutch pitching gave her team one more chance to make magic happen – and gave Patrick Mahomes a reason to praise both sides of this incredible championship battle.

Patrick Mahomes showed up in Oklahoma City this week to support his Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Women’s College World Series, bringing his championship swagger to college softball’s biggest stage. The Chiefs quarterback caught Game 2 of the finals between Texas Tech and Texas at Devon Park, watching his alma mater make program history.

“First off, I love Texas Tech and everything Texas Tech is about. To have NiJa (NiJaree Canady) here, along with the other girls, it’s been fun to watch,” Mahomes told ESPN’s Holly Rowe during the broadcast. “I’ve always loved softball and watched it. I’m happy to be back in the Olympics and glad to have them here in Oklahoma City.” This marked Texas Tech’s first-ever WCWS appearance under new coach Gerry Glasco. Mahomes couldn’t stop praising ace pitcher NiJaree Canady, the Stanford transfer dominating with a 33-6 record and a nation-leading 0.94 ERA. “It’s special. The way she’s able to control the softball and the way she’s able to locate in the strike zone, I mean it is special,” he said. “And to be able to watch it firsthand all season long, you know why we’re in the position that we’re in. It starts off with her and her leadership.”

The quarterback’s support runs deep—he reportedly helped recruit Canady through her $1,050,024 NIL deal and signed her to his Adidas “Team Mahomes” squad in August alongside five other Red Raiders. He even sent the entire team varsity jackets and Adidas gear before the tournament. From throwing touchdowns in Lubbock to watching championship dreams unfold in Oklahoma City, Mahomes proves that once a Red Raider, always a Red Raider!