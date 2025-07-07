Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence on Travis Kelce’s Career Move Outside NFL

Travis Kelce didn’t mince words on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast… This is the final year of his contract, and beyond that? It’s a wait-and-see game. “I don’t know what next year’s going to feel like,” the 35-year-old Chiefs star admitted. “I don’t know what I’m going to feel like in March or April.” It’s the kind of quote that doesn’t scream retirement but definitely hints at a fork in the road. Kelce is entering the last year of a two-year, $19.8 million deal, and while the NFL world watches for clues about his future, his QB isn’t buying any farewell tour vibes just yet. “If it’s the last ride, you would never know,” Patrick Mahomes told reporters in May. “He doesn’t seem like a guy who’s tired of the job.”

And yet, Kelce’s off-field calendar is starting to fill up like he’s testing post-football waters. The All-Pro tight end has been everywhere. SNL monologues, FX’s Grotesquerie, and now, a cameo in the sequel to Happy Gilmore. That’s not even touching his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift, which has only amplified his mainstream magnetism. So, while Year 13 could still feature some vintage Kelce fireworks, there’s no mistaking it… The man is building a life beyond the playbook, and he’s doing it with the same flair he brings to Arrowhead.

After the announcement of Travis’ appearance in Adam Sandler‘s Happy Gilmore 2, the speculations around his retirement from the NFL have doubled down, too. Kelce had a troubled 2024 season. A massive performance dip saw many questioning his focus for the game. But this offseason’s surprise appearance during the OTAs by the tight end has made sure that Kansas City has high hopes for Kelce and the team. And that is what his teammate and the definition of a clutch quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has emphasized as the team looks forward to the new season. While talking to Kay Adams, amid rumors that Kelce’s focus might be wavering, Mahomes addressed the situation head-on at Kansas City’s minicamp.

Mahomes said, “Happy Gilmore, iconic movie in my childhood. Having Travis Kelce in there, and I’ve heard his parts a great act. He’ll tell me a lot. I want to rent out a movie theater. Let it be a team bonding experience.” In a time when many have surrounded Kelce’s future in doubt, Mahomes looks forward to his long-time teammate’s acting debut. This gesture symbolizes how the Chiefs’ core is threading off-field camaraderie into on-field unity.

Now, this doesn’t mean that Mahomes is looking over Kelce’s adversities. The quarterback realizes the legend the #87 is. And by supporting teammate’s off-field ventures to strengthen team chemistry, he is choosing to continue the culture of a team mentality, rather than seeing it as a distraction.

Pat’s confidence in Kelce isn’t just a part of their camaraderie. Mahomes’ praise comes after Kelce has renewed his on-field focus, admitted to his mistakes, and taken accountability. Now, after learning from his shortcomings, that is a great way to start your season. Travis is focused on what’s ahead.

Travis Kelce takes responsibility for the 2024 season

In stark contrast to his high-profile off-the-field life, Kelce took ownership of a disappointing 2024 season. He publicly admitted he failed being a leader and acknowledged that his off-field ventures like celebrity appearances, commercials, and media opportunities distracted him from preparing and leading the team effectively.

Travis Kelce‘s 2024 stats were the worst since his rookie year. 97 receptions, 823 yards, only 3 touchdowns. On Bussin’ With the Boys, Kelce publicly called himself out. The three-time Super Bowl winner said, “I think I failed last year in a lot of different ways for my guys on the field. In terms of being a leader and being prepared and ready to rock. I’m motivated to be accountable for the guys man.”

Prioritizing accountability over external ventures sends a powerful message about putting football first. Similarly to Mahomes sticking to the team mentality, Kelce’s words, for the 2025 season, will be critical in locker room cohesion and on-field execution. His return for another season is because he didn’t want to go out with a ‘Bad Taste.’ He admitted that. But it’s also because he didn’t hang his cleats knowing the fact he could have been a part of history.

In short, the offseason conversations between Mahomes and Kelce have laid bare a deeper story. One of accountability, renewal, and unwavering chemistry. Kelce’s candid admission catalyzes a renewed, football-first mindset that Mahomes trusts will elevate the Chiefs this season. Whether this ends up being Kelce’s “last dance” or not, one thing’s certain that Year 13 will be to right the wrongs. His refocused resolve, backed by Mahomes’s steadfast support, sets the stage for what could be a powerful, definitive chapter in their shared legacy.