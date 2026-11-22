Patrick Mahomes has three Super Bowl rings, but you could tell this one hit different. The soccer team he and his wife, Brittany, co-own just did something it had never done before.

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The KC Current beat the Washington Spirit 2-1 to win the first NWSL championship in franchise history, and Brittany was there at Audi Field to see it live.

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Patrick couldn’t be there, since the Chiefs hosted the Cardinals the next day, but he made sure everyone knew how he felt.

“LETS GOOOO!!!!!! @thekccurrent,” Patrick posted on X.

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Brittany had her own message for the team before the final, and it came straight from the heart.

“I’ve played the sport since I was four years old and I love it. Getting to take my kids to these games and experience soccer makes my heart happy. I believe in them with my whole heart. I think the city believes in them. We’re all rallying behind you. To see this organization where it is today and for these women to be playing in the final is huge,” Brittany said.

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It was a gritty, physical final, and the first half alone saw 18 tackles won, with only the 2014 final topping that.

The deadlock finally broke in the 54th minute when Vanessa DiBernardo scored for Olimpico, a goal straight from a corner kick.

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Debinha added a counterattack goal in the 97th minute that seemed to seal it. Trinity Rodman answered back with a header a minute later, but Kansas City held on, becoming the seventh different franchise to win an NWSL title.

Back from maternity leave in July, 34-year-old DiBernardo made history before 35-year-old Debinha edged past her record with the winner. DiBernardo still had the MVP and her baby to celebrate.

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The Current didn’t exactly cruise in, as they dropped three of their first four and hovered around .500 for most of the year, then caught fire, entered as the fourth seed, and beat Angel City and Gotham FC to reach the final.

The title also came in Chris Armas’ first year as head coach, after the Current fell short last year as the top seed. Washington, meanwhile, lost its third straight final, this time on its home field.

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For the Mahomes family, this is a payoff years in the making. Brittany was part of the founding ownership group in 2020 alongside Chris and Angie Long, and Patrick joined her in Jan. 2023.

Patrick also holds stakes in Sporting Kansas City and the Royals, so Kansas City sports are basically the family business.

Patrick even narrated the team’s hype video ahead of the final, and the message was simple.

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“Why not us?” Mahomes says in the video.

At a Wednesday news conference before the final, Patrick said he admired how the team fought through the “highs and lows” of the season.

Patrick has been in this mode for a while. Right after the Chiefs beat the Falcons, he sent a similar shoutout to the Current for booking their spot in the final.

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After the final whistle, Brittany comforted Washington’s Trinity Rodman before joining the on-field celebration and hopping on stage to collect a championship medal.

Angie Long has called building the stadium for the club “long overdue.”

Fans flooded the Current’s championship post on social media, and the celebration was loud.

“KC BABY! 🩵❤️🩵❤️”

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Another commenter was clearly getting a little emotional, writing, “🥹🥹🥹 So proud 👏”

Then came the pure party mode: “Let’s gooooooo!!! Congratulations!! So proud of our team!!! 👏🙌🩵🏆🔥 #KCbaby”

One fan made sure the players got their credit: “KC BABY!!!! The ladies played tough and showed UPPP!!!! Let’s GOO!!! 🥳🏆🩵❤️⚽️🏆”

And one fan had a very specific shoutout: “Whole lot of Nittany Lions! Congrats, Eballer, Ellie, Penelope, Rocky, Katie, and Milly 💙🤍”

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Six seasons in, the Current finally have their trophy, and the Mahomes household has another reason to celebrate. The Chiefs QB had a game to play on Sunday, but with this kind of weekend, the trophy case might need an upgrade.