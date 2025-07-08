Patrick Mahomes’ Coach Angrily Takes Aim at Kansas City Radio Host Over Offseason Regimen Comments

“We have so many weapons. Let’s go out there and just maximize it all,” Patrick Mahomes said during a conversation with FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams. As we can see, he is all fired up for the 2025 season. After their loss in Super Bowl LVIII, while there was disappointment, Mahomes and his teammates kept hope alive with their motivating words and equal effort behind those words. But as a famous radio host questioned his determination over one bizarre issue, Mahomes’s strict trainer came quickly to the rescue.

It all began with local Kansas City radio host Kevin Kietzman calling Mahomes “fat.” In recent pictures of the QB enjoying himself at the beach, Mahomes didn’t appear to have abs or the ripped physique of a typical athlete. Kietzman took issue with this and made a harsh comment with just a few weeks left before the upcoming season. “He’s an embarrassment. Stop the fast food, do a sit-up, do something. I don’t understand it. You can’t just run through your NFL career eating Taco Bell all the time and DoorDashing fried chicken. You’ve got a $500 million contract—it’s your job. He’s done nothing but eat and drink this offseason,” he said.

However, the trainer responsible for keeping the star QB in shape had a polarizing opinion. He called out the radio host for his harsh take and clapped back, saying Kietzman lacked knowledge about what the right regimen, body shape, and weight should be for a quarterback. Bobby Stroupe wasn’t speaking without facts. He urged the host to look at the top Hall of Fame quarterbacks and see if they had that body fat during their playing careers. “If you want to see what in shape is– go make it through a practice at Saint Jo or run hurry up offense scrambling back to back to back plays,” he wrote on X.

“I have questions for you @kkhasissues. When has Patrick appeared to be tired in a game? When did he not have the physical ability to make a play in a long drive? Moreover, when have you seen us train? When have you seen him eat? What do you know about his regimen?” Stroupe questioned.

Much like Mahomes, Brady, too, seemingly had a bit of fat. Even Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was rumored to have lost 25 pounds to get into his best shape, addressed the claim, clarifying that while he has lost some weight, the 25-pound figure is false.

This isn’t new. There have been several pictures from Mahomes’ offseasons in the past where he didn’t have the ideal shape one might expect from an athlete. Yet, he has still managed to win MVPs and bring three championship titles to the Chiefs. And this isn’t the first time Chiefs# 15’s trainer has stepped up to defend him with an explanation.

Patrick Mahomes’s trainer breaks down the QB’s needs for the game

Every time a picture like this of Mahomes surfaces on social media, netizens criticize him. Even his teammates and fans join in for some light trolling. While he has repeatedly brought success to the team, his physique has remained an issue for some. His trainer has previously come to his defense, clarifying that it’s his body shape and regimen that ensure success.

During a conversation with People magazine, he explained that a leaner and more toned physique isn’t ideal for a quarterback. “I’ll be the first to tell you that I think an NFL quarterback should have at least 14% body fat. We know there’s just not a lot of quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame that have a six-pack and there’s a reason for that. We’ve got to find that fine line of performance and health,” he said.

He noted that Mahomes’s added muscle helps him endure the hits and prevent injuries, balancing his role as both a passer and an occasional rusher. His bulkier frame is a strategic move for his longevity on the field.

Stroupe has also included a special coffee blend in Mahomes’s routine to enhance his focus and energy. While the trainer had a sharp response to the critics, Mahomes often handled the comments with grace and remained unfazed. What we do know is that he is determined to secure a win in the upcoming season.