Patrick Mahomes Confesses Locker Room Misery as Chiefs QB Dreads Cuts In Travis Kelce’s Department

As the Chiefs tried to write their Super Bowl trilogy last season, something felt a little off. On the field, everything looked perfect. Patrick Mahomes was throwing sleek passes that only Andy Reid could have thought of. But back in the locker room, the vibe was a little different. Instead of high-fives and laughs, there was a tension they couldn’t shake. And the QB has finally shed light on what went wrong.

Before the Super Bowl last year, Mahomes had notably told Will Reeve that he’s always competing with himself. The mission, for Mahomes, was simple. “I’m gonna try to do whatever I can to work my tail off to win another Super Bowl, and then we’ll meet again.” If you’re picturing a room full of pumped-up athletes, think again. The Chiefs were grinding out wins, but the spark, the thing that made football feel like a game instead of a job, was fading. And after that brutal loss against the Eagles, Mahomes realized what had changed.

In a recent edition of Up & Adams, Mahomes didn’t talk about touchdowns or record-breaking stats. Instead, he opened up about the vibe in the locker room. When asked about what would be the key to the team’s success this year, Mahomes said, “I feel like last year, I don’t want to say it was pressure, but guys wanted to go out there and win every single week, not for the fun of the game, just because we’re supposed to. Let’s go out there and have fun. I mean, the wins will come if we play the way that we know we can play.” With sky-high expectations, the locker room felt the pressure and the fun went out of the game. For Mahomes, having fun with the game will be the most important this year. And with the weapons surrounding him this year, the wins will come easy.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Feb 9, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome.

Last season, the receiver room was riddled with injuries. But this year, the offense is stacked again. Rashee Rice is back with a promise to put on a show. Xavier Worthy is ready to blow up. Hollywood Brown is back in action as well. And there are even more reasons for Mahomes’ optimism. As he noted, “You add in Travis Kelce, a Hall of Famer, Noah Gray, a great tight end, and everybody that we’ve added to all those different rooms where we have so many weapons.” On paper, it all looks like a dream scenario. Even coach Reid had shown optimism back during the OTAs for his team. “We go full-steam ahead. – You ask them to go execute those plays. If you’re not studying at home, you’re going to have a problem out there. But it looks like these guys are doing a good job with it.”

But here’s the twist: having too much talent in the depth chart means some tough calls are coming. The Chiefs’ front office built this roster for prime competition. And Mahomes is feeling the weight of what comes next. The last time the Chiefs had this much depth, they had to make some brutal decisions – letting go of players who helped build the team’s identity. This year, with so many receivers showing out, the choices get even tougher.

The Chiefs are going to enter the new season with a whole lot of options in their receiving corps. As per ESPN’s roster list, the Chiefs have a whopping 13 WRs this season, with rookies and veterans mixed up. Mahomes also has 7 security blankets this year, including Travis Kelce and Noah Gray. When asked about the depth in the roster, especially the receiver room, Mahomes said, “Yeah. I mean, I think it is going to be the deepest.” With that depth, the competition becomes intense, and the cuts come next.

Talking about the cuts, even Mahomes admitted that it was going to be a challenge. “I mean, it’s going to be hard to make cuts because we have so many great receivers that we could be eight, nine deep. The guys I can see making the roster.” But the competition also has its upside. Mahomes noted the fantastic job GM Brett Veach and HC Andy Reid have done this season to add new pieces all across the board. For Mahomes watching it all unfold, the guys have “been competing and we’re excited to get to St. Joe, Missouri, and go out there, compete and showcase who we are.” With the roster as it is right now, It seems more like a talent bloodbath than a training camp.

Not knowing who not to throw to. That’s a good problem to have for Mahomes. The 2025 Chiefs look like it’s their ‘hey, we’re back’ tour.’ Mahomes sees competition, speed, and rivalry. He sees receivers engaged in Hunger Games-style competition for roster spots. Most significantly, he thinks there is a chance this group can overcome its 2024 slump. And if this room clicks, the Chiefs might just shut everybody up. Again.