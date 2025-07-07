Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Celebrates ‘Big 15’ as Chiefs QB & Wife Brittany Mahomes Focus on Yacht Vacation

2024 wasn’t exactly Pat Mahomes Sr.‘s year. Between the DWI fallout and that awkwardly quiet Father’s Day post to Patrick Mahomes that got crickets in return, the man probably wanted to hide under a baseball cap for a while. But 2025? He’s turning things around. Because baseball dads know how to adjust their stance

2025 finds Pat Mahomes Sr. in a better place. This weekend, the proud father marked his daughter Avery Parker Mahomes‘ 15th birthday the only way he knows how – with childhood snapshots and a heartfelt message: “Happy birthday, Avery. The big 15. It’s your day and daddy loves you.” No fanfare – just the genuine fatherly love shining through. While not much is known about the 15-year-old, Avery is frequently seen at Kansas City Chiefs games, often in the stands with her father, cheering on her older brother Patrick.

This birthday moment marks the end of a year of quiet course corrections. Those same hands that once painted MLB strike zones now sign probation paperwork with equal precision. Court-approved trips to Minnesota for signings? Check. Patrick’s Vegas charity tournament? Green-lit. Each bureaucratic box checked represents another inning closer to putting last year’s troubles behind us.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Mahomes (@silky__p) Expand Post

AD

The real full-circle moment came last month. Same Father’s Day play call – Instagram tribute to Patrick – but this season’s result differed. Where last year’s post vanished into the digital void, 2025’s drew a significant but straightforward response from Patrick Mahomes: “Happy Father’s Day” in the comments. Two words that spoke volumes about repaired connections.

That same authenticity showed up in a completely different setting, one that was less about fatherhood and more about fun in the sun.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes show how to vacation like the pros

While the rest of America fired up grills and watched fireworks from their backyards, Kansas City‘s favorite power couple took Fourth of July celebrations to the next level – aboard a sleek private yacht in Miami. Because when you’re Patrick Mahomes, two-time Super Bowl MVP, and Brittany Mahomes, fitness guru and soccer team owner, even your downtime needs a little extra sparkle.

The scene was equal parts relaxed and Instagram-worthy. Brittany turned heads in a cobalt blue Luli Fama one-piece ($189, for those keeping score) with strategic side lacing, paired with a breezy star-spangled cover-up. Patrick, the NFL’s most unbothered superstar (and least likely to strike a pose), kept it low-key in swim trunks – proof that even NFL royalty knows the value of a good dad hat (in this case, everyone with the matching “1995” caps with Brittany to commemorate their birth year).

What makes their vacation posts work is that they don’t try too hard. Brittany shares just enough to show they’re having fun without oversharing. Her captions like “Had the best time with my peeps” and “Red, White & Y’all” captured the carefree vibe of the trip. Patrick’s old “dad bod” jokes still land. Let’s be honest, though. He’s clearly in an elite quarterback shape. It’s that rare mix of superstar talent and regular-guy charm that makes their appeal feel real.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This Miami escape was a well-timed break. Patrick is heading back to NFL training camp soon. Brittany returns to her KC Current duties and life with the kids. What made the trip special was how they mixed luxury with authenticity. No flashy crowd. Just quality time with close friends.

While teammates like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may have missed this one (they were spotted in Ohio), Mahomes proved they don’t need backup to throw the ultimate summer celebration.