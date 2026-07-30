Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Pleads for Relief After Court-Ordered Bracelet Triggers Health Crisis

Patrick Mahomes Sr. is back in front of a Texas court. This time, it’s not about drinking. It’s about pain.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in pain because of his court-ordered alcohol monitoring bracelet. He has developed an irritation on his ankle because of the bracelet, and the medication to treat the issue isn’t helping either.

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His probation officer noted that his ankle was swollen. A doctor’s note in the filing confirms real damage from what’s described as the “shackle.” He’s now asking the court for an in-home portable alcohol monitor instead.

Mahomes Sr. was arrested in February 2024 in Tyler, Texas, on a felony DWI charge, his third such offense. Blood tests that night showed a 0.23 alcohol content. That arrest occurred just over a week before his son led Kansas City to a Super Bowl win.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Texans Vs Chiefs DEC 07 December 7, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251207_zma_c04_432.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree454120

He pleaded guilty that August and was sentenced that September to five years on probation. He also had his license suspended, was ordered to install a mandatory breathalyzer device in his car, perform community service, and participate in a DWI repeat offender program.

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“It kind of hit home before the Super Bowl last year, when I got in trouble,” the elder Mahomes said in ESPN’s Chiefs Kingdom docuseries in 2025. “For him to have to answer questions about me, you know, was probably the most embarrassing thing that I’ve ever been through in my life.”

“It became a story, and so, I had to answer questions about it,” Patrick Mahomes said. “I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that, like, you can’t keep doing the same things.”

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He’s referring to that public attention, not the arrest itself, as what pushed his father to make real changes.

Where things stand with Pat Mahomes Sr.’s probation today

Things got messier again this past February. Mahomes Sr. was arrested a second time, this time for a probation violation. His ankle monitor had flagged a high alcohol reading on New Year’s Day, prompting the arrest.

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TMZ reported that Patrick’s father had been booked into jail and he was without bond. Urine tests taken days later, on January 5 and January 9, came back negative for alcohol.

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Texas initially tried to revoke his probation entirely over that violation, but later backed off that request. A judge then extended his probation by two more years this past March. He was ordered into outpatient treatment and more community service. His jail time was credited as time served.

What happens next is now up to the court. It’s one more chapter in a legal story that’s followed the Mahomes family for years, one that keeps circling back around some of the biggest moments in his son’s career.