Patrick Mahomes’ Emotions Take Drastic Turn After Texas Tech Win vs Oklahoma in WCWS Championship

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was hooked to X on Monday. The 29-year-old has seen his fair share of jaw-dropping finishes, from overtime playoff thrillers to Super Bowl comebacks. But this Monday, Mahomes witnessed another nail-biter, only this time it didn’t unfold on a football field. Instead, the action came from a different sport, one just as intense and emotional. Especially if you’ve got Red Raider blood running through your veins. And if there’s one thing we know about Mahomes, it’s that the Chiefs QB never shies away from showing love and support to those close to him.

On Monday, Patrick went from zero to a hundred real quick during Texas Tech’s nail-biter against Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series championship. The Chiefs QB was legit bawling his eyes out. First, he posted a GIF of a teary-eyed kid that captured his initial tension during the game.

Then, boom, Texas Tech pulls off the win. And Mahomes flips the script faster than you can say ‘WCWS.’ The 29-year-old took to X to share his excitement, posting, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHH LET’S GOOOO!!!!!!!! @TexasTechSB.”

Patrick Mahomes has always worn his Texas Tech pride on his sleeve. He spent three solid years there, throwing for over 3,000 yards each season and lighting it up as a Red Raider. Despite the success, he’s admitted one big regret: leaving early for the NFL. While speaking to students last year, Mahomes got real about not being fully “all in” during his college days.

He said, “If I have one regret about my time at Texas Tech, I don’t believe I truly was all in. We had great offenses and exciting teams. I got drafted in the first round, but was I all in? Was I all in on doing whatever it took in my extra time to win that Big 12 championship? And so, when I look back at my career, I don’t believe I was. I went to class, practiced hard, worked out, and had a good time. I had a great time, but you could do all that and still be great in everything you do.” Clearly, Mahomes still feels he could’ve pushed harder, maybe even helped bring home a Big 12 title.

So when Texas Tech’s softball team made it to the title series, Mahomes didn’t hold back. He was glued to every moment, tweeting like crazy, cheering them on, and celebrating like family. That raw emotion? Ah, that was real. Because when it comes to Tech, Chiefs QB Mahomes never really left.

Patrick Mahomes’ alma mater shakes up the WCWS



Texas Tech just made history, and it was wild to watch! With a nail-biting 3-2 win over Oklahoma, the Red Raiders punched their first-ever ticket to the Women’s College World Series. It wasn’t just any win, it ended the Sooners’ attempt at a fifth straight national title. No wonder Patrick Mahomes went crazy. Obviously, his alma mater didn’t just win, they shut down one of the most dominant runs in college softball.

The energy hit early in the second inning itself. Alana Johnson drew a walk, Demi Elder followed with a clutch triple, and Bailey Lindemuth? Ah, the pride of the University added another run. As a result, it was 2-0. And on the mound? NiJaree Canady was ice cold, as Oklahoma couldn’t even touch her. But what makes it cooler, she’s got a personal tie with Patrick Mahomes.

After transferring from Stanford, she chose Texas Tech with help from Mahomes himself. And guess what? She even has his number, on which she could easily reach out to him. Disclosing one incident on ESPN, Canady said, “Last July, we were eating lunch and had a beautiful view of the whole football stadium. Someone told me, just send a picture to Patrick to see if he responds.” Surprisingly, ten minutes later, he responded. That’s the kind of connection that’s fueling something special in Lubbock.

So, obviously, Patrick Mahomes has a special connection with his University, and he also knows how to connect with the Texas players. Hence, it’s safe to say that Mahomes didn’t just watch the Red Raiders make history; he helped lay the groundwork for it. And now, with Canady on the mound and Texas Tech in the spotlight, his off-field assist might go down as one of his most clutch.