Patrick Mahomes Enjoys Special Mother’s Day While Supporting Cause Close to Brittany Mahomes’ Heart

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, has been an important part of his career, having been with him since high school. Having played pro soccer in Iceland, she is an advocate for women’s sports and has shown her support to the game by owning the KC Current soccer team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

On Mother’s Day, Mahomes was seen supporting his wife as he was in the stadium to support the KC Current in their game against the Chicago Stars FC. The QB was seen with his children watching the game and cheering on Current, who are currently sixth in the NWSL standings.

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His presence seemed to do the trick as the Current won the game 3-0, with Temwa Chawinga scoring a first-half hat-trick. Patrick Mahomes was seen tipping his hat to her after the incredible performance to help the team.

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The power couple joined KC Current as part owners in December 2020. However, they upped the ante in a big way for women’s soccer last year. They invested $275 million into a new professional league last year.

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Despite being in the constant media spotlight, the couple has focused on creating a normal and supportive environment for their children. They first became parents with Sterling Skye in February 2021. Their family expanded when they welcomed their son, “Bronze,” in late 2022. Their youngest, Golden Raye, became the fifth member of the family in January 2025.

A day before the matchup, Brittany Mahomes appeared on a post on the Kansas City Current’s X account. There, she candidly responded to questions about her three precious babies. She said Sterling is most likely to help her mama with anything. On the question of which kid can name all the NFL teams, she named Bronze and said that he knows his stuff.

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“None of them,” she responded when asked which kid is most likely to listen to mom and dad the first time.

“Sterling, right here. Without a doubt,” she said, when asked which kid is most likely to follow the mother’s footsteps and become a soccer star.

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The Mother’s Day celebration came just a few days after Brittany Mahomes announced that inaugural Champion for Change award. She got the award during the United WE’s 35th anniversary celebration at the CPKC Stadium for her work with the Kansas City Current.

“Such an inspiring morning with United WE celebrating progress and influencing action!” Brittany posted on Instagram. “It was such an honor to receive the inaugural Champion for Change award in the stadium that represents what it looks like when women’s needs are prioritized in sports and in the workplace. No better place to celebrate women than a stadium built for women!

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“Congrats, babe! You deserve it! Love you!” Patrick commented on the post, showering his affection.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are Each Other’s Support System in Setbacks

Brittany Mahomes recently took to Instagram to share with her followers an update about a persistent wrist condition. She revealed her diagnosis with a condition named De Quervain’s tenosynovitis, or the “Mother’s wrist.”

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“Been battling it for probably around a year now, thinking it will just get better. Well, it never did and started to get pretty bad,” she posted.

Despite the setback, she’s still powering through her busy schedule and looking after her three children. She remains active in the fitness world and her various professional ventures. Patrick is constantly in her corner as she battles this condition.

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Similarly, when Patrick Mahomes deals with an injury on the field, Brittany is his loudest advocate and his support system at home. Mahomes is currently recovering from an ACL injury he sustained in late 2025. During the rehab, the quarterback shared a touching post on Instagram with three images that captured different chapters of their long relationship.

From landmark investments in women’s sports to the recent Mother’s Day celebrations, the couple remains grounded by their commitment to their three children. The power couple continues to prove they are a team in every sense of the word.

“I admire my wife, Brittany’s confidence,” Mahomes said in an interview with People. “Whether it’s in business or supporting our family, she always leads with strength and purpose. That kind of confidence is powerful; it pushes me to be better every day. Confidence isn’t something that you just wake up with one day. It’s about staying committed to your goals, trusting yourself and the people around you, and putting your best foot forward with every opportunity you get.”

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While Mahomes will be hoping his recovery continues to progress well, he also has an eye on how well the KC Current is performing. With the season still over three months away, Mahomes will be hoping to be at more games and support the team with his wife.