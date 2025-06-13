Patrick Mahomes Gets Back at Rashee Rice After Chiefs WR Took Unexpected Role Upon Return

If you scroll through Rashee Rice’s Instagram, the first thing you’ll see says it all – a shot of him and Patrick Mahomes walking off the Arrowhead field, backs to the camera, with Half Brothers by Hurricane Wisdom bumping in the background. There’s another photo with Xavier Worthy in the carousel, but that first shot tells you everything. Rice has said playing with Mahomes is “everything you’d expect and more”, while Patrick’s constantly talking up the young receiver’s growth.

Their chemistry isn’t just stats-deep – it’s the kind where Mahomes will hype you after a clutch TD, then roast you mercilessly in the comments when your QB ‘skills’ go viral for all the wrong reasons. Okay, here’s the tea. The Chiefs’ Instagram just dropped a video that’s pure gold – four guys pretending they’re battling for the ‘QB5’ role. The lineup: Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, a left-handed Patrick Mahomes (because why not?), and… Rashee Rice, who absolutely did not come to play QB that day.

Rice’s throw was the kind of wobbly, off-target pass that makes you yell ‘just hand it off!’ at your TV. Even he knew it was bad, hopping in the comments with: “😂😂😂 why y’all ain’t put my good throw tho!” That was a nice save attempt. But Mahomes? Oh, he wasn’t letting this one slide. QB1 hit him back with “😂😂😂 .” The digital equivalent of patting your little brother on the head after he trips over his own feet.

So, after getting roasted for that questionable throw in the Chiefs‘ QB5 battle, Rashee Rice decided to fight back—Instagram Story style. The WR posted a photo of himself mid-throw, with Mahomes lurking in the background, looking. And captioned it, “Y’all check out ya boy @patrickmahomes learning from another GREAT! QB.” Honestly, you don’t roast someone this hard unless there’s real love underneath it all.

Mahomes and Rice have that easy, big-little brother dynamic where the jokes flow because the trust runs deep. Their sideline interactions tell the whole story. Rice is usually the one cracking up at Mahomes’ dad jokes, while Pat’s constantly adjusting Rice’s route techniques mid-convo. It’s that rare QB-WR bond where the mentoring doesn’t feel like homework.

That QB battle was hilarious… but here’s what’s wild: Rice is back practicing at all after the Dallas Lamborghini crash charges. And now? He’s quietly taking reps in a role that changes everything.

Rashee Rice’s unexpected second act

The weight of a Lamborghini’s steering wheel feels nothing like the weight of public scrutiny—a lesson Rashee Rice is learning the hard way. Sixteen months after that night in Dallas, where a 115 mph joyride turned into a six-car disaster, the Chiefs receiver is grinding through OTAs like a man chasing more than just routes. The legal mess still looms: eight felony charges, a rental company suing over the totaled Urus, and the NFL’s Conduct Policy hanging over his career like a delayed penalty flag.

But here’s what’s cutting through the noise: Rice isn’t running from anything this time. Patrick Mahomes’ presence says everything. While pundits debate Rice’s future, QB1 is out here throwing him passes like nothing changed. That’s the Chiefs’ culture in a nutshell – accountability doesn’t mean abandonment.

Rice’s ‘all-in’ approach since turning himself in last April (no excuses, no PR spin) has clearly resonated in the locker room. His reps at practice tell a story, too—less gadget plays, more fundamentals. Like he’s not just preparing for a season, but for a reckoning. The victims’ lawsuits and league suspension threats? They’re real.

But so is this: Rice working overtime drills under the Kansas City sun while his legal team fights in courtrooms. It’s a redemption arc only football could write—where second chances aren’t given, they’re earned one snap at a time. And with Mahomes vouching for him? Don’t bet against a comeback.