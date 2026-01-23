Patrick Mahomes Gets Significant Career News Away From Chiefs Amid Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs’ season came to a concerning end with their starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ending up with a serious injury. While fans expected a limited presence amid the ongoing recovery phase, the 30-year-old made headlines by emerging as a global sportswear brand’s new face. But what’s special? One may ask, as the QB has always been a top favorite for sports brands. It turns out that this time, the development didn’t occur in the world of football, but in a sport that he cherishes during the offseason.

“Adidas announced it’s preparing a Patrick Mahomes golf line,” Yahoo Sports reported on Instagram. “Complete details have yet to be announced, but Adidas Golf president Jeff Lienhart suggested some items from it will ‘hit the market sooner than later.”

This is a developing story!!