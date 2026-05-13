Patrick Mahomes Had a Big Role in NFL Deciding Chiefs’ Week 1 MNF Game, Says Insider

Essentials Inside The Story The NFL schedule leak shows Chiefs in the primitime slot.

Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix are expected to be back by Week 1.

Mahomes’ teammates are fully confident in his recovery.

The NFL’s schedule leaks ahead of Thursday night’s reveal of the 2026 regular-season slate seemed to overlook the Kansas City Chiefs. Being the league’s premier franchise with household names on the field, it seemed odd that the other teams were being sent to Australia or featured in early primetime games. The thought was that maybe the NFL was looking out for Patrick Mahomes. Now, as it turns out, the Chiefs will be playing in primetime as early as Week 1. And according to an insider, Mahomes’ health played a vital role in the scheduling of the matchup.

“The league must feel very, very good that Patrick Mahomes is going to be out there,” NFL Network insider Judy Battista explained. “Otherwise, they would not put that game in that spot. ESPN wouldn’t want that game in that spot. So, they obviously have a level of confidence that Patrick Mahomes will be healthy. And Bo Nix, for that matter, too.”

Mahomes has certainly been working his way through rehabilitation to get his ACL and LCL moving right. The injury put a stop to his deep runs in the postseason after three Super Bowl wins. It also ended the Chiefs’ domination and brought the spotlight to the Broncos. Meanwhile, the Broncos were also struggling with their quarterback lineup, as Nix took some time off to heal his injured ankle. And now, it is expected that both will return for the Week 1 matchup.

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“This is a terrific division game right against one team that has owned the division for a decade, and then the team that swooped in and seized it when the Chiefs had an off-season last year,” Battista continued. “Again, let’s hope that the two quarterbacks are both healthy and ready to go. Particularly, this will be a return for Mahomes and a real litmus test for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are trying to get back to where they once were.”

Two years ago, the Nix-led Broncos failed to secure a field goal against the Chiefs. But in 2025, he secured his first head-to-head win over Mahomes’ Chiefs with a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. It helped the Broncos claim a three-game winning streak against the Chiefs. This year, if Mahomes stays healthy, we could see the tables turn.

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Despite those losses, the Chiefs are still leading the all-time series by 73-59-0. But the Broncos are also rising in recent games. And they have already disrupted Kansas City’s long-standing dominance in the AFC West. However, the outcome of the 2026 season still depends on Mahomes’ return.

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After recording 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 starts through 3,587 yards, Mahomes had his season cut short. And while everyone eyed his recovery, he was pretty adamant to return and play in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

“I want to be ready for Week 1,” Mahomes said earlier this January. “The doctors said I could, but I can’t predict what happens throughout the process. That’s the goal: to play Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and give us the best chance to win.”

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Even his teammates, including Travis Kelce, and the general manager, Brett Veach, had complete confidence in Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs had faith in Patrick Mahomes’ early return

Taking to the New Heights Podcast, Kelce acknowledged, “He’s just a hard-working American man who was in Kansas City, knocking out rehab and getting his leg strength back.”

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The tight end had already expressed his faith in Mahomes’ quick recovery back in December 2025. He regarded the quarterback as a fearless warrior of football and hoped that he would come back stronger and quicker than ever. And that he did. After all, the Chiefs were in dire need of his star power.

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Imago DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 31: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after a NFL American Football Herren USA game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos on December 31, 2017 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. (Photo by Kyle Emery/Icon Sportswire) NFL: DEC 31 Chiefs at Broncos PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1712311294

Later, Veach pointed out that Mahomes never missed training and rehabilitation. Even when he visited his family in Dallas for a few days, he’d take a trainer with him. With all that work, Veach was confident that Mahomes was way ahead of his schedule. But there was a hint of concern in his voice.

“I think our biggest challenge is we have to do a good job of protecting him against himself,” Veach said. “We have 110 rookies out here getting ready to try out this weekend. And if we told Pat he can go out there and throw to them, he would.”

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The team’s coach, Andy Reid, was also pretty confident in him. He claimed that the quarterback was in a good position to do almost everything. But Reid also wants to be very careful with Mahomes carrying the load for the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes’ Week 1 return won’t just mark the end of his rehab. It will immediately test whether Kansas City can reclaim AFC West control. And against a confident Broncos squad, there’s no easier way to measure that comeback.