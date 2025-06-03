Patrick Mahomes’ Half Sister Shifts Loyalty After Meeting Lionel Messi & Shares Proud Soccer Moment

Patrick Mahomes’s dynasty continues to shine in the sports world! This time, it is not the Chiefs QB who left his impact with his feat. But his half sister Zoe Mahomes is making waves. Yes, she is a rising soccer stardom, who may have taken inspiration to play soccer through her sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player. Well, Zoe, who recently celebrated her 5th-grade graduation milestone, made her own name in the world of soccer.

Zoe, 11, drew considerable attention with her remarkable accolades. Impressively, back in December 2024, she recorded a hattrick and a critical goal in her team’s championship match. Additionally, Zoe, who is constantly building her own athletic legacy, also plays flag football and futsal. And now, the NFL star QB’s half-sister is again in the spotlight, as she shifts her athletic loyalty. Impressively, she is feeling super proud of becoming the ‘Gunner,’ cherishing the moment with joy.

Taking to her official IG account @ZoeMahomes, handled by her mom Anika Cooper, she shared the captivating glimpses of her rocking moment. At this moment, little Zoe shared the picture with her mentor, Cruz, who fulfilled his promise that he had made earlier. As per her post caption, he gifted her an Arsenal jersey.

“Jersey gifted, loyalty shifted,” she mentioned in her post caption at the beginning, tagging the soccer training agency, Cruz Coaching. At this moment, she also highlighted Cruz’s promise to gift her a jersey. “Cruz told Zoe that when she became an Arsenal fan, he would get her a jersey,” the post caption further read.

With this, it is pretty much clear that, Zoe has switched her affiliation and dedication to the Arsenal Football Club. And, she celebrated this special moment with her mentor in her new gifted Arsenal jersey. “Well, as you can see, she is rocking it proudly!” they also mentioned in the post caption.

Amazingly, Zoe, supported by her MLB dad Pat Mahomes, wore an Arsenal jersey. She looked stunning while giving a pose with her training coach, Cruz. It was indeed a wholesome moment as she has become the ‘Gunner’ (Arsenal supporter), and she is grateful for this.

NFL star QB’s half sister’s blessed moment came after she broke out in tears after seeing her favorite footballer, Lionel Messi, face to face.

Patrick Mahomes’ half sister shares heart heartwarming moment with Lionel Messi

Three months ago, on February 10, Mahomes’s younger athlete couldn’t hold back her emotions. And why not? She had the opportunity to meet legendary footballer Lionel Messi—a moment that left her on cloud nine. Taking to her official Instagram handle, she shared the proud moment with the captain of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Zoe also expressed her deep gratitude and thanked God for making her dream of meeting Messi come true, writing in her caption, “Dream come true! Thank you, God!”

The post featured heartwarming moments between Zoe Mahomes and FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi. Zoe was seen crying tears of joy as she met her favorite star, from whom she draws athletic inspiration.

Messi, known for his exceptional football skills, warmly hugged the rising athletic star. It was a truly memorable meeting. Zoe Mahomes’s trainer, Cruz, couldn’t resist expressing his excitement. Taking to the comment section, he shared an emotional response. “Bucket list! What a moment—Messi finally got a chance to meet Zoe,” he wrote, adding prayer hands, fire, and red heart emojis.

With her heart full of inspiration from Messi, Zoe Mahomes is indeed carving her own path in the world of athletics.