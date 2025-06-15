Patrick Mahomes Has No Words For Controversial Father on Special Day as Chiefs QB Turns Focus to Wife Brittany

It’s true that silence speaks louder than words. Especially in a family where public displays of affection are frequently done through Instagram slideshows. Just last September, Pat Mahomes Sr. posted a touching birthday tribute to his son, Patrick Mahomes. The words “Happy 29th Patrick. 29 great years. I love you” were loud, heartfelt, and full of fatherly pride. And the post included a sentimental collage of photos and videos. Nobody missed it, not even Mahomes’ fans.

But, beneath the surface of those affectionate posts, there’s been a noticeable one-way street forming. Patrick hasn’t always responded to Pat Sr.’s persistent social media efforts. And he has done it once again.

Pat Mahomes Sr. posted two touching posts of himself and his son on Instagram for Father’s Day. The first was a photo taken at Sterling’s birthday celebration, featuring him, Patrick, and little Bronze in Mahomes’ arms. The background included a sign that read, “Sterling turns four.” The caption? “Happy Father’s Day son.” The second post featured the whole Mahomes family: Patrick, Brittany, Sterling, Bronze, and baby Golden. Again, the caption was the same: “Happy Father’s Day son.” But Patrick’s reaction to the heartfelt posts? Nothing. No comment, no like, and no repost. Complete digital silence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Mahomes (@silky__p) Expand Post

AD

And this isn’t the first time. Pat Sr. had shared a touching carousel of family images last year as well, which included a collage of “Like Father, like Son.” In the picture, the two Mahomes men were seen playfully sticking out their tongues. The caption was simple: “Happy Father’s Day.” But Patrick’s response? A familiar quiet. But a few days later, Mahomes did post a sentimental relic of Pat Sr. from his MLB days, but the timing made it seem like an afterthought.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It sparked curiosity given the effort put forth by his father, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who has never held back in hyping his son. Pat Sr., who at first didn’t think Patrick would choose football over baseball, is now one of his most outspoken internet fans, despite multiple arrests that have added a layer of controversy to his public image. Still, after posting two different Father’s Day messages, his kid remained silent. But while his online silence towards his father may create concerns, there is little doubt where Patrick Mahomes’ emotional loyalty lies—with his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes finds his voice through Brittany

For Mahomes, success has been a tsunami rather than a series of waves. He is at the top of football after winning two MVP awards, three Super Bowl rings, and a half-billion-dollar deal. But he claims that without Brittany, he could not have made that ascent. Mahomes just revealed in an interview exactly who gives him confidence. He told PEOPLE, “I admire my wife Brittany’s confidence. Whether it’s in business or supporting our family, she always leads with strength and purpose. That kind of confidence is powerful; it pushes me to be better every day.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not only is it a sweet quote, but it also declares the source of his inspiration. Long before they were famous, wealthy, and celebrating the Super Bowl on the sidelines, Brittany had been with him since high school. Mahomes acknowledges that her presence is the cornerstone of his development, both personally and professionally.

That is echoed in his brand partnerships as well. His latest campaign with Invisalign isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s a nod to the internal strength he draws from his wife. The theme of the campaign? Confidence. And Mahomes doesn’t hesitate to say it: Brittany’s belief in herself is what taught him how to believe in himself, too. So while he may stay silent about his relationship with his father, it’s clear that his present and future revolve around the woman who’s had his back since day one.