Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Status Draws Attention During SI Swimsuit Event With Brittany

The Kansas City Chiefs fans have been anxiously watching for any sign of progress in Patrick Mahomes’ recovery, and a recent public appearance may have offered just that. The Chiefs quarterback stepped out in San Francisco alongside his wife, Brittany Mahomes, as she was celebrated as a cover star at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party. Mahomes’ presence sent positive signals of hope to those waiting.

At the soirée, Mahomes made an appearance without crutches, weeks after undergoing ACL and LCL surgery. In a post shared by The People’s official Instagram account, the QB can be seen wearing a classy, casual outfit. The post was captioned, “Patrick Mahomes is a supportive husband”.

In the video, Mahomes can be seen comfortably mingling and networking with the guests. The event took place at the authentic house on Quince in San Francisco’s Jackson Square. His wife was celebrating a major moment as a cover star for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit February issue. She wore a stunning grey dress that complemented her tattoo on her right forearm.

The latest Swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated features six individual covers focused on NFL WAGS (Wives and Girlfriends) who are shaping culture beyond the sidelines. Brittany joined Ronika Love, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, Haley Cavinder, and Normani. The portraits were shot on Captiva Island at South Seas in the Fort Myers, Florida area.

As for her husband, Patrick, he has been doing all of his recovery work in Kansas City, where assistant athletic trainer Julie Frymyer guides him through the process. He said she continues to push him while making sure he stays on track.

According to reports, the doctors have planned a step-by-step recovery, setting clear targets for each stage of recovery. For many, wondering if he would be back by Week 1 of the upcoming season, the QB also shared a positive update conveyed by his doctor.

When Patrick Mahomes assured the fans he won’t be missing Week 1

The 2025 season included some of the most difficult moments of Patrick Mahomes’ career with the Chiefs. He suffered a torn ACL on the December 14 game against Chargers and underwent a surgery the following day. The setback also allowed him valuable time to rest and reset ahead of the next season.

Fans feared whether ‘Showtime’ would come back healthy for Week 1 of the 2026 season. And the questions were put to rest with Mahomes assuring the fans he won’t be missing the season opener.

“Obviously, I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctor said I could be, [and while we] can’t predict what’s going to happen throughout the process, that’s my goal,” Mahomes said, as reported by Chiefs.com. “I’ll try to prepare myself to play in Week 1, and have no restrictions. So, hopefully [I’ll] be able to do some stuff in OTAs, and then get to training camp and be able to do a lot of stuff. It’s a long process, but I’m excited for it.”

As the OTAs are expected to begin in late April, Patrick Mahomes will still be focused on rehab, but he plans to stay fully involved. He wants to learn any new offensive changes and stay sharp by watching plays and taking mental reps. This will help him stay connected with the team. As the recovery phase continues to present new challenges for Mahomes, it still remains to be seen if he is cleared to practice ahead of the new season.