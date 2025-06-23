Patrick Mahomes Is Nowhere to Be Seen as Lamar Jackson Gets Crowned No.1 QB Per PFF

Patrick Mahomes has set the standard in recent years—and for good reason. Last season, the Chiefs were on the brink of something unprecedented. But after two straight Super Bowl wins, their 15-2 campaign fell just short of cementing a true dynasty. Even the best have off years, and 2024 hasn’t quite been vintage Mahomes. It was also about the team in general. Pat received his career-high hits (36) last season. So, you can understand what kinda season he went through.

And now, ex-NFL QB and NBC analyst Chris Simms has already made the prediction during his QB Rankings for 2025 that might not sit well in the Chiefsdom. He said, “Maybe the greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen in my life. For right now, he’s number four in the NFL. He’s mastered winning. He’s the ultimate winner. Winning is not a quarterback stat, though. I know we like to put it there – and I take it there and take it into context – but it’s not like, ‘Oh, he wins, he’s No. 1.”

Simms noted that Patrick Mahomes benefits from having an elite defense and a strong supporting cast, giving him a bit more room to make mistakes. However, when you compare his 2024 performance to Lamar Jackson’s dynamic playmaking, the 29-year-old lacks behind. Take the most comparable stat, for instance: Lamar threw for 41 TDs to just 4 picks. Meanwhile, the ratio for Pat was 26 TDs to 11 INTs.

That’s just one player above him. Chris Simms placed Jayden Daniels at No. 2 for winning OROY and leading Washington to a fairytale finish, while the SB MVP, Josh Allen, was 3rd, and Jalen Hurts landed fourth after a Super Bowl MVP run. Mahomes? Nowhere in sight. More like no position to place him at.

Simms wasn’t trying to stir controversy—just calling it like he sees it. “It’s not about what he can do, it’s about what he did,” Simms said, pointing to a dip in Mahomes’ weekly dominance. He added that over the last two seasons, guys like Burrow, Lamar, and Allen have simply outplayed him more consistently. But don’t mistake these rankings for a sign of concern in Kansas City. If anything, the Chiefs’ offseason moves suggest the exact opposite—they’re gearing up for a serious run.

Patrick Mahomes is leading the Chiefs’ charge

Patrick Mahomes isn’t sitting around sulking over Super Bowl LIX. He’s building from it. After a season that ended with a 40–22 gut punch and three turnovers, Mahomes said it straight: “These will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better the rest of my career.” That mindset? It’s already visible. The Chiefs aren’t treating this offseason like just another phase. They’re attacking it. Voluntary workouts feel more like playoff prep. Mahomes sees it too. “It kind of shows the standard that we have here,” he said. “Guys are working hard… they’re motivated to go out there and be even better.”

And the proof isn’t just in the quotes. It’s in the reps. Mahomes got right back to work—leaner, sharper, and reportedly more locked in than ever. Photos of his retooled frame surfaced just weeks after the Super Bowl. Fans noticed. Teammates noticed. Charles Omenihu even called it: “[Pat will be] on a revenge tour.” From holding early throwing sessions in Texas with Gardner Minshew and Skyy Moore to working on timing with tight ends like Jared Wiley, Mahomes is setting the tempo months before kickoff.

Even Mahomes’ longtime trainer Bobby Stroupe couldn’t keep quiet. After documenting their final Texas session, Stroupe posted: “A pack of wildcats is called a destruction.” Translation? The league’s been warned. So, maybe Chris Simms’ 2026 QB rankings already has a clear winner if we are just going by the offseason so far.