Patrick Mahomes Keeps Travis Kelce on Toes With Strong Words After Refusing to Accept Failure From Chiefs Offense

The Kansas City Chiefs are not accustomed to such type of talk. For years, they have been known for wins and have set the benchmark. But there is one thing that breaks the illusion of their dominance: their O-line. They excelled in the Top 5 offences from 2019 to 2022. But, the Chiefs are currently placed 12th in Pro Football Focus’ most recent offensive rankings following a difficult 2024 campaign that revealed problems in the wide receiver group and the O-line. Yes, that’s right. 12th. Behind teams that haven’t played football in February for years.

But if you were hoping for panic or justifications from Patrick Mahomes, you should reconsider. Mahomes was straightforward when asked about Travis Kelce’s role going into 2025: “I expect Travis to be Travis…more than anything, it’s the leadership he brings to the building every day. It’s a big impact to our football team,” he said on Sports Radio 810 WHB. The message? Kelce doesn’t have to start over.

As for the offense as a whole, Mahomes made his expectations crystal clear: “We have an expectation that we’re going to go out there and score every drive…It takes every single person in the building to have the top offense of the league…we’ve got to go into every practice, film study, etc. trying to get the most out of it.” There is hope in the air because of Xavier Worthy’s flashes, the addition of youngster Jalen Royals, and a more reliable offensive line. Rankings may indicate one thing, but Mahomes is certain that Arrowhead’s standards remain the same.