Patrick Mahomes’ Key Protector Already on the Trade Block as Andy Reid Gets Big News

For a team that has made winning seem almost routine, the Kansas City Chiefs might have thrown a wrinkle in their title defence plans. In the NFL, protecting your QB isn’t just a priority. It’s gospel. And when that QB is Patrick Mahomes? Yeah, it’s sacred. However, as the Chiefs head into the 2025 season with Super Bowl expectations, one of Mahomes’s key protectors has hit the trade block.

According to Bleacher Report’s post-minicamp NFL Trade Block Big Board, second-year tackle Wanya Morris landed as an “honourable mention” trade candidate. Well, it’s not official. But even floating his name around? Undoubtedly, it’s enough to get the fans talking. This is a team that lives or dies by keeping Mahomes clean. So no, this isn’t nothing.

Morris, a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, carved out his own role by stepping up every time he received an opportunity. At 6’5″ and 310 pounds, he brought some actual presence to the line, giving up just 2 sacks across 285 pass-blocking snaps. This isn’t serviceable production. This is a promise. A promise that helps you see what he can become down the line.

Why move on now? With vet Jawaan Taylor locked in on one side and Darian Kinnard fighting, making a strong push for reps, the Chiefs may be staring at a depth chart crunch. Or, well, maybe they just see it as a chance to capitalise on that trade value. But Morris? Given his team-friendly cap and those hints of brilliance he showed last year? This can turn out pretty badly.

As for Mahomes? We all know his magic works when he has time in the pocket. He’d still produce without it; he’s Mahomes. But his numbers go nuclear when the big guys up front keep things steady. And with this…fluid receiver room and Kelce not getting any younger, tinkering with this OL seems like playing with fire. One mistake and you’ll burn.

And moving on from a depth piece like Morris? It doesn’t just mess with that injury insurance; it piles on. It piles on more and more weight on Taylor and Kinnard for a full 17-game grind. And if you forgot, Mahomes got sacked 27 times last season, his most since 2021. If anything, his protection should be the priority in the 2025 season. Not a gamble. And Andy Reid? He has some thinking to do.

Chiefs may trade talent, but they’re keeping their greatest asset

Amidst all this ambiguity about the OL, you probably won’t see the Chiefs fans losing their minds about it on X. Why? Probably because they’ve got Andy Reid. They know he’d find a solution. And PFF probably knows it too. That’s probably why, in its 2025 preseason head coach rankings, Pro Football Focus crowned Reid as the No. 1 returning coach in the NFL.

And let’s be honest, he deserves it. He’s not just the best returning coach; he’s arguably the best coach in the league. In 12 seasons at the helm of the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid has created a dynasty. Yes, calling it a dynasty wouldn’t be an exaggeration. The man guided the team to five Super Bowls and captured nine straight AFC West titles. Also, the second-longest streak in NFL history.

And those elite drafting moves? Landing Mahomes and Travis Kelce was genius. Combine that with his offensive structure and the well-oiled defence, and he has turned this team into an engineered machine. So this crown? It’s more than deserved. And he’s not slowing down anytime soon, either.

But in the 2025 season? Things might get a little tricky. Reid’s offence thrives on timing, rhythm, and flexibility. All of which start up front. And moving on from a young, developing tackle like Morris? It could shake that foundation. Even with Reid’s masterful play designs, the offensive line remains the glue that holds everything together.

And right now, there are more questions than answers. Is this a move to build long-term depth elsewhere? Or are the Chiefs betting that Reid and Mahomes can mask any protection gaps with pure talent and schematics? We’ll know soon enough.