Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson & Joe Burrow Suffer the Same Fate After Pro Bowl Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story The NFL announces the Pro Bowl 2026 roster.

Why has Patrick Mahomes been snubbed from the Pro Bowl?

Who got selected to be a part of Pro Bowl 2026?

The NFL’s annual Pro Bowl celebration will feel a void at its most critical position, as a trio of the AFC’s most electrifying quarterbacks have been sidelined from the festivities.

Along with the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, the Baltimore Ravens‘ QB1, Lamar Jackson, and the Cincinnati Bengals‘ quarterback, Joe Burrow, won’t be appearing at the Pro Bowl 2026.

This snub marks the second consecutive year that Patrick Mahomes will miss the Pro Bowl. Last year, his lower passer rating prevented him from reaching it, and Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen, with better records in the AFC, overshadowed him. This year, he suffered an ACL injury in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which became the primary reason for his omission.

Looking at Jackson and Burrow in 2025, they had a good season before their injuries. While Burrow had missed most of this season due to his toe injury, he still managed to record a total of 12 TDs and 1268 passing yards. Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, recently suffered a back injury. Before, he had played 12 games, recording 18 touchdowns and a total of 2311 passing yards.

With Mahomes, Jackson, and Burrow missing the 2026 Pro Bowl games, QBs in the AFC, such as Josh Allen (25TDs and 3,406 passing yards), Drake Maye (25 TDs and 3947 passing yards), and Justin Herbert (25 TDs and 3,491 passing yards) have taken their spots in the 2026 Pro Bowl.

While the quarterbacks will miss it, several players from their respective teams will be present during the event.

Four Chiefs players made it to the Pro Bowl

Following Week 16’s 26-9 loss against the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ season went from bad to worse. For the first time in more than a decade, the Chiefs will end this season with a non-winning record. Despite all the setbacks, four players from Kansas City, TE Travis Kelce, C Creed Humphrey, G Trey Smith, and DL Chris Jones, made it to the Pro Bowl.

This year marked the 11th consecutive Pro Bowl for Travis Kelce. Even though he is going through the worst season of his career, he made it. In 68 receptions, he covered 803 yards and scored 5 touchdowns.

The Baltimore Ravens will have six squad players joining the AFC roster. WR Zay Flowers (1043 yards and 2 TDs), FB Patrick Ricard, C Tyler Linderbaum, LB Roquan Smith (124 total tackles), the Safety, Kyle Hamilton (92 total tackles), and P Jordan Stout have all made it to the Pro Bowl 2026 roster.

For the Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase (1256 receiving yards and 5 TDs) is the only one expected to start the game as a wide receiver.

“Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is the team’s lone Pro Bowl selection,” posted Ben Baby on X, via ESPN. “WR Tee Higgins (second), CB DJ Turner II (third) and KR Charlie Jones (fifth) are alternates.”

Now, coming back to the Pro Bowl, this year will be a little different from the previous years. This year, the event will take place on February 3, 2025, and will be integrated into the Super Bowl festivities. It will happen in the same week as the Super Bowl. The event organizers will hold it at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, which has a 4000-seat ballroom.

While everything is set, Patrick Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl winner, will definitely be missed at the Pro Bowl. Who do you think could be the star performer at this season’s pro bowl?