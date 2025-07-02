brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Patrick Mahomes Makes Painful Admission Before Announcing 2025 Plan With Chiefs

ByKomal

Jul 2, 2025 | 1:02 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The stats from Kansas City‘s Super Bowl rematch against Philadelphia still sting like an open wound. 33 first-half passing yards, two interceptions (including a pick-six), and a 10.7 passer rating as the Chiefs fell into a 34-0 hole before eventually losing 40-22. What looked on paper like a respectable 257-yard, 3-TD performance from Patrick Mahomes was just window dressing on a game that exposed every flaw in Kansas City’s offense.

Now, months later, Mahomes makes no excuses when recalling that night, “We were getting blown out. There’s no way around it.” But true to form, he follows with the telling addendum, “You would have never said that a guy gave up on that football field.” That same relentless attitude fuels Kansas City’s 2025 preparations, where Mahomes reports the team is “feeling very excited” with their goal being nothing less than another Super Bowl run.

article-image

via Imago

The quiet intensity at Chiefs practices says more than words ever could. Young receivers are putting in extra work, and defensive players are challenging offensive teammates harder than opponents did last season. And Mahomes himself is displaying that familiar determined focus. When pressed for predictions about the coming season, the QB keeps it simple but loaded with meaning. “Our goal is to go out there and win the Super Bowl this year.” 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

"Can Mahomes' relentless drive turn Kansas City's Super Bowl dreams into reality this season?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved