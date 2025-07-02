Patrick Mahomes Makes Painful Admission Before Announcing 2025 Plan With Chiefs

The stats from Kansas City‘s Super Bowl rematch against Philadelphia still sting like an open wound. 33 first-half passing yards, two interceptions (including a pick-six), and a 10.7 passer rating as the Chiefs fell into a 34-0 hole before eventually losing 40-22. What looked on paper like a respectable 257-yard, 3-TD performance from Patrick Mahomes was just window dressing on a game that exposed every flaw in Kansas City’s offense.

Now, months later, Mahomes makes no excuses when recalling that night, “We were getting blown out. There’s no way around it.” But true to form, he follows with the telling addendum, “You would have never said that a guy gave up on that football field.” That same relentless attitude fuels Kansas City’s 2025 preparations, where Mahomes reports the team is “feeling very excited” with their goal being nothing less than another Super Bowl run.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Feb 9, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250209_mcd_al2_37

The quiet intensity at Chiefs practices says more than words ever could. Young receivers are putting in extra work, and defensive players are challenging offensive teammates harder than opponents did last season. And Mahomes himself is displaying that familiar determined focus. When pressed for predictions about the coming season, the QB keeps it simple but loaded with meaning. “Our goal is to go out there and win the Super Bowl this year.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned…