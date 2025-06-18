Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Opens Up on ‘Hard’ Father’s Day After Randi’s Strong Message for Chiefs QB

“Hard to find the words to hold my father’s hand as he goes to heaven. I know he’s in a better place. I love you, Daddy.” This was the heartfelt tribute from Randi Mahomes to her dad, Randy Martin, who passed away this February. Undoubtedly, it reflected Patrick Mahomes’ mom’s deep love and irreplaceable connection with Randy. Chiefs QB’s mom never fails to cherish her dad’s legacy and his positive impact on every occasion. Of course, she felt heartbroken again on Father’s Day, as it was the first time she couldn’t call, hug, or talk to him to wish him on the special day. But still, the 52-year-old drops a tribute for her father that could surely be heard by Randy somewhere from a different world.

Taking to her official IG handle, Randi paid the “hard” yet heartfelt homage to her late dad, while recalling his legacy. “Yesterday was a very Hard day… I miss my dad & parents. Happy Father’s Day, daddy, I miss you,” the mom of three wrote on her IG story caption. Her touching tribute reflected on the memories she shared with him, the lessons he imparted, and the unwavering love that still binds her to him despite his absence. Her heartfelt message resonated with so many who wish to honor the memory of their loved ones.

At this moment, she shared the throwback picture. It featured young Randi with her dad and sisters, where her late father held his lovely kids tightly in his arms. With tears in her eyes and a strong nostalgic feeling inside, Randi chose to stay numb for a while, recalling her father’s love and sacrifice. Even her fans, and the ones who lost their loving parents, can understand her pain and what she was going through. After all, this was really a breathtaking moment with her dad.

For Randi, her late father, Randy Martin, was a great source of strength and guiding light for her, influencing her values and approach to life. Since the moment she lost her dad, Randi has never failed to pour her emotional prayers for him. Martin bid goodbye to the world and his daughters at the age of 78 after suffering from a prolonged illness for several months. Back on February 18 , she took to her IG handle to send her touching prayers for her dad, who was a dedicated educator and counselor. “Rest in heaven, Daddy,” she wrote, while dropping a beautiful picture of him.

Also, through a heartbreaking and emotional post on 14 February, she confirmed the tragic news of her dad’s unexpected death. At that moment, in her message, she also expressed her appreciation for her dad for being the “good and faithful servant” throughout his life while referencing the Bible verse Matthew 25:23.

In the months leading up to her father’s death, Patrick Mahomes’ mother kept her fans updated about Randy’s health. Even back in January 2025, when Mahomes’ grandfather entered hospice care, Randi shared the touching quote in her IG post. “Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord.” It was taken from Bible verse Colossians 3:20, “My dad is in hospice and I’m lost for words,” Randi also added, reflecting her unwavering love for her dad.

And we could feel what the mom of three was going through, as she was still reeling from the loss of her mom, Debbie Bates Martin, who passed away in April 2023. Living without parents is really tough for anyone, and it is so for Randi. But her sincere message serves as a gentle nudge to pause, reflect, and appreciate the value of her parents in her life, who helped shape her life trajectory. Nevertheless, she is happy to see her QB son serving the role of a great father to his three kids.

Randi Mahomes cherishes Patrick Mahomes’s role as dad

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, never fails to adore her NFL son’s on and off-field accomplishments. And, on the occasion of Father’s Day, the matriarch of the Mahomes family cherished the NFL QB’s role as a devoted and loving dad of his three children. Taking to her official IG account, the 52YO momma gave a touching tribute to Patrick. “I’m proud of the father you are,” she expressed her sentiments for her son’s fatherly role.

Enthralled at this moment, mom Randi also shared the adorable picture of her NFL MVP dad’s latest photoshoot. It featured Mahomes with all three kids, Sterling, Bronze, and Golden Raye. She also expressed her love for Patrick with a short and loving message. “I love you,” she mentioned, tagging @patrickmahomes in her post.

Well, on this special occasion, not only did the NFL superstar mom notice Patrick’s dedication, love, care, and devotion for his kids, but his MLB dad, Pat Mahomes Sr., also failed to hold his emotions.

On 15th June, the former baseball pitcher praised his son for his role as the sweetest dad while penning a ‘Father’s Day wish for him. “Happy Father’s Day, son,” wrote Pat Mahomes, who played in MLB from 1992 to 2003. Along with it, he also shared the same beautiful picture as Randi, which featured the 29-year-old signal caller with his wife, Brittany, and his three kids. The family of five looked great in the photoshoots while vibing out in matching color outfits (white and blue).

And yes, fans just couldn’t get over this new photoshoot, as interestingly, Mahomes’ family’s Father’s Day celebration gave the sweetest treat to them with the revelation of the face of their newest addition to their family, Golden Ray. Mahomes’s youngest daughter stole the show, wearing a blue denim romper, paired with a white bow-tie headband. She indeed appeared cute as fans were left in awe. Even Randi and Patrick Sr. couldn’t take their eyes off the beautiful family.

In fact, his parents feel great to see Patrick’s dad’s duty, about which the three-time SB champ earlier reflected on his unique upbringing. In an interview with NFL Network in 2023, he claimed that he is instilling the same principles in his children that he learned from his parents. “I think that’s what I’m trying to do with my kids now. Obviously, I’m trying to parent in my own way, but I want them to enjoy life,” he said. Randi’s tribute and Patrick’s devotion indeed remind us that family love matters the most!