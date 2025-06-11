Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Shares Exciting Announcement on Tuesday

Patrick Mahomes‘ mom, Randi Mahomes, has become the guiding light for many sports parents! Interestingly, Chiefs’ QB mom is determined to help sports parents in raising young athletes. Ever since she started her largest endeavor, Sports Parent Academy, back in May, she has shared important life lessons. All that she learnt from helping her oldest son, Patrick, grow from being a young athlete to the NFL’s top player. After all, Randi’s journey as a single mom was never easy. Managing three kids along with handling her job and fulfilling their financial needs was the ultimate challenge for her. But again, being a strong single mother, she flawlessly managed it all, becoming an inspiration to other mammas.

Despite that, the matriarch of the Mahomes’ family still gives credit to Patrick Mahomes. “He made me grow up in a good way, in a great way,” Randi once stated. Ah, we can call it a sweet credit-sharing between the QB and his mom. But besides that, in reality, learning from her own experience, Randi has indeed been helping families navigate youth sports through SPA, becoming a mentor. And this time, the mentor has brought an exciting update for the parents.

Taking to her official IG handle, mom Randi shared a thrilling update regarding her Sports Parent Academy’s exciting courses on Tuesday. Yes! She is providing a 25% presale discount for those parents who enroll today. “First early-bird users gain access to the course,” NFL star QB mom wrote in her IG story caption. She also shared her official website for the Sports Parent Academy in the story itself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

In addition, Patrick Mahomes’ mom also mentioned the deadline of the limited deal. Today is the deal: “00:47:33,” Randi mentioned. Well, that’s indeed very little time left to enroll for the courses. According to her website details, new SPA users can save 25% ($125 min. value) on the course before the full launch & during the Earlybird Special! So, why wait? Momma Randi, who appeared donning a ‘Mama‘ jacket, is waiting for many to join in!

For context, impressively, Randi has been effortlessly working on the development of her SPA project. At the time of launching the project, Randi acknowledged it as a digital course. Additionally, she referred to it as a “comprehensive online course and playbook,” designed to help parents navigate each phase of their child’s athletic career.

According to the SPA training program, parents will be more prepared when their child transitions from “toddlerhood to the pros.” As a parent of arguably top active NFL QB, Randi is now all set to impart all of her experiences and tips to new sports parents through different courses.

According to her SPA website, parents can benefit from a wide range of services through three different types of courses. It features Tier 1: Core Course, Tier 2: Premium Coaching Package, and Tier 3: VIP/Inner Circle. Interestingly, Tier 1 courses further divide into two different categories: Tier 1: Toddler to Adolescence, Core Course (Self-Paced; Ages 5-12). Tier 1 Pre-Sale: Teenage to Adult Years, Core Course (Self-Paced; Ages 13-18+). Hmm….that sounds pretty interesting!

Even Mama Mahomes’s engagement in this project is really admirable. She engages participants through conducting Q&A sessions. Additionally, Randi’s co-worker and professional psychiatrist, Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, also broke down pressure cycles. Another teammate, author and nutritionist, Kirsten Jones, provides dietary advice. Undoubtedly, it provides a complete package for “Sports-Parents” to support their children on their path to success. But this isn’t all. Besides this exciting announcement, Randi is also offering major parenting advice.

Patrick Mahomes’ mom shared huge parenting advice

Through her life struggles, Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, has gained a great deal of knowledge over the years. When the Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft, all of her hardships paid off. Since then, Randi has continued to share her experience on development as a mom and a person. She never shies away from offering important parenting advice to mothers whose children participate in sports and are eager to have professional careers. On Monday, she took to her official IG handle to share the adorable glimpses of her ‘me time’ while offering parenting Tips. In the shared picture, NFL mom was seen having fun on a cruise ship with her friend. She appeared exhilarated while wearing glitter on the side of her face.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At that moment, Randi also sent a strong message to other moms. “Who says moms can’t be fun? Virgin (Voyages) reminded me that being playful doesn’t stop when you have kids. It matters more,” she mentioned in her IG story. The 53-year-old also expressed her thanks to Virgin Voyages, which is the world’s #1 cruise line for adults with a no-kids policy. It is indeed an ideal approach for parents for relaxation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Randi also uplifted many parents’ spirits through her powerful words. “Let them see the goofy, free, all-in version of you,” she stated. Additionally, Patrick Mahomes’ mom highlighted the value of being authentic around kids and not being a different persona in front of them. “Manifesting wins at the casino. and for every parent in the Sports Parent Academy community,” she mentioned in another IG story.

In that post, she also addressed the parents who had already signed up for the ‘Sports Parent Academy,’ mentioning the link to her new project, making it easier for her fans to navigate!