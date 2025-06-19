Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Shares First Ever Dangerous Encounter on Wednesday

Patrick Mahomes has done everything that will make their parents somewhat proud and relaxed. Not only has he earned a big purse and superstardom, but he also takes care of his family. That’s why his mother, Randi Mahomes, is often outdoors or on trips (personal or business). She is enjoying her life, often going out on cruises and rejuvenating after having a painful year, as her father passed a few days after the Grim Reaper lost Super Bowl LIX. But this time, the outing turned out scary for the 53-year-old.

Randi Mahomes turned a quiet moment by the water into a full-on Instagram event, as a slippery reptile appeared in front of her. In her latest story on Wednesday, June 18, the mother of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes was out soaking up a peaceful lake until a surprise guest, a snake slithering through the water, shattered the calm like it owned the place.

The snake swam for a good 8-10 yards before it swam out when a lady beside her shouted, “Forget about it.” There were many surprised onlookers as well. But Patrick Mahomes’ mother’s reaction was very surprising. While filming the scene from a distance, she told her followers, “How long has it been since I have seen a snake like this? Have I ever seen one just swimming in nature? no, no.” Everyone who watched the reptile was amazed.

She even captioned the story perfectly, just mentioning, “Yikes, no no no.” For someone who’s handled NFL pressure, youth sports chaos, and raised a Super Bowl MVP, Randi’s reaction was relatable and hilarious. She might be a strong woman and an icon for many single parents, but when it comes to snakes? She’s one of us.

It’s the kind of real-life, unfiltered moment that’s so very Randi. Whether she’s hosting a motivational segment for Sports Parent Academy, supporting her son in a packed stadium, or dodging reptiles in nature, she brings the same blend of humor and honesty. Meanwhile, Randi is bringing in the same honesty and love for a special group soon.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother coming up with an academy for parents

For years, Randi Mahomes has battled the challenges of a single mother, trying to raise Patrick Mahomes and his siblings. She has often spoken about how young she was when she got pregnant with the Chiefs QB. But in the end, her hard work paid off. He is now one of the biggest football superstars in America. And now, it’s time for her to give back. Hence, to help many other parents who are dealing with parenting and other sports-related issues for their children, Randi brought the Sports Parents Academy.

Her philosophy? Let children try everything and help them find the best choice. Something which she too did with her sports-fanatic kid. As Patrick’s father, Mahomes Sr., wanted him to pursue baseball like him, Randi was the one who asked little Mahomes to play both sports and choose one later. In fact, she was the one who helped Mahomes with his football decision.

Interestingly, she once admitted: “I encouraged him that sitting out a season of sports and watching the games, it was not going to be fun for him. And so, he stuck to it, fortunately.” And the result is in front of all. Hence, Momma Mahomes now wants other kids to shine, helping parents. But why?

Well, a few days back, she posted a video on Instagram talking about the hustle she went through. The caption also reflected the same mindset: “When Patrick was being recruited, I was working two jobs and trying to figure it all out as a single mom. I didn’t always know what to do, and that’s why I made this.”

Her talks reflect the Academy’s core pillars: psychology, scheduling, nutrition, and real-time interaction with experts. She’s not just teaching from a script; she’s sharing living proof. This isn’t another side hustle. Randi is answering a gap she lived, trying to help parents steer through milestones, setbacks, and big decisions.