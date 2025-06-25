Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Offers New Solution to Transgender Athletes Amid Big Controversy

Grandi isn’t just building a community for the parents of the country’s future generation, but also giving a scathing verdict on heated political commentaries. After initially backing Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign with the slogan “Make America great again,” Randi Mahomes is now diving into one of the President’s most divisive battles: transgender athletes in women’s sports.

The 53-year-old made headlines with her personal opinion, which read more like a Bible Commandment. Consider the digital pot officially stirred by Randi Mahomes’ comments. We are aware that Momma Mahomes has forced the spotlight on herself as her son enters his ninth NFL season. Just a couple of months back, she gathered massive support for her business venture called Sports Parents Academy to guide athletic families. But this time, she appeared on the MOMetize Your Passion podcast, hosted by Tirralan Watkins.

During the episode, Watkins brought up a recent controversial topic making headlines in California high school sports. A transgender athlete, AB Hernandez, tied for first place in both the high jump and triple jump events. The wins sparked debates. But what does Randi Mahomes think about it? Well, in the interview, she said, “… as a female, I think that it’s not a fair matchup.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tha Sporting Kiwi (@thasportingkiwi) Expand Post

AD

Patrick Mahomes‘ mother explained that her view comes from personal experience in co-ed sports. Randi said, “Personally, from being a woman and a girl and doing co-ed teams throughout my life and just having fun in sports, there is a huge difference between male and female.” Not only did she cite her own experience of parenting the Chiefs’ superstar, but she also added that biological differences play a big role: “But when it comes to physical strength and you know just our DNA, I don’t think it’s fair.”

She continued with the scientific reasoning, saying, “But I just think there is a difference in DNA, unfortunately or fortunately… I just think that women really need to be with women and men need to be with men, and I think that makes it fair.” Randi made it clear this was her personal belief. Still, her comments sparked controversy across social media as they hinted at a segregation in sports. But this wasn’t Randi’s first time speaking on this topic.

Remember in the Paris Olympics, Imane Khelif, an Algerian boxer, who failed the gender eligibility test, won against a female boxer? That time, too, Randi Mahomes came up to show her support for Angela Carini by giving a nod to “Save Women’s Sports.” Here, too, Randi later added a possible solution to the growing debate. She said, “I think… maybe they create a league that everyone that’s transgender can… go to… and have a fair… game or fair activity.” Her suggestion pointed to the need for a space where all athletes feel represented, without taking away fairness from others. She believes there isn’t one clear way to handle this and that different needs should be met differently.

Beyond this moment, Randi Mahomes is carrying a heavy emotional load this year. Her calendar is full, but her heart is full too. She faced heartbreak after watching Patrick lose the Super Bowl. She also lost her father. Now, another family member is going through a serious challenge. It has been a season of pain and pressure for the Mahomes family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Randi Mahomes rallies support for a cancer patient

Randi Mahomes returned to Instagram on Sunday. This time, it was not a tribute but a heartfelt call for help. She posted a message asking for prayers. “Asking for prayers for my cousin’s grandson, Luka,” she wrote. It was the first public sign of the family’s private pain.

The seriousness of Luka’s illness became clear in Randi’s Instagram story. One photo showed baby Luka smiling in a hospital crib. Another image revealed the harsh truth. Luka lay asleep, hooked up to oxygen tubes and medical equipment. “Sweet Luka is in the hospital fighting Stage L2 intermediate neuroblastoma,” Randi wrote. She explained how quickly things changed. “Luka was a perfectly healthy baby boy up until the day he turned 8 months old and was life-flighted to Dallas Children’s Hospital. A large tumor was found on his lung 😭.” This was the first time his diagnosis was made public. The photos said more than words could.

The family has not lost hope. People have stepped up with prayers and action. A verified GoFundMe campaign was started to support Luka’s treatment. It was created by Melanie Stillwell, a relative from Henderson, Texas. The fundraiser is titled Support Luka’s Battle Against Neuroblastoma. The page includes details about Luka’s condition. It also shares photos that show both his struggle and his strength. Like Randi, many families and friends have come together to help. But….

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The largest donation so far came from single & hard-working mother, Randi Mahomes, herself. She gave $500. Others have followed, offering both money and kind messages. The family is rallying around Luka, hoping for a miracle for their brave little warrior.