Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Returns With Major Initiative Ahead of NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes’ talent helped him become one of the best QBs in the league, but his mother, Randi, played a pivotal role in his career. She has been beside him since the very start and is a regular feature during his games for the Kansas City Chiefs, supporting her son. She recently organized a brunch for the NFL Draft, which she officially announced on her social media handle as part of her major initiative.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Excited to host my annual NFL Draft Sports Parent Brunch tomorrow!!” wrote Randi Mahomes on her Instagram Story, in which she was dancing in happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits via Instagram, @randimahomes

The following Instagram story that Randi posted also featured Stephanie Diggs and Sabrina Greenlee. Similar to Randi, both of them are NFL parents. Stephanie Diggs is the mother of Stefon and Trevon Diggs, and Sabrina Greenlee is DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, who played with Mahomes as part of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.

The event marked the second “Annual Ultimate Sports Parents Brunch” as part of The Sports Parent Academy. The brunch is a great initiative as it celebrates and supports the mothers and support systems who manage the behind-the-scenes aspects of a sporting life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes’ mother founded the Sports Parent Academy last year, which is an organization focused on helping sports parents deal with their children’s sporting life, with a proper guidance system featuring coaches and fitness experts. It stemmed from her belief that talented kids sometimes lose their way playing youth sports, which is why she wanted to start something that would help parents get all the help they needed to support their child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Randi Mahomes’ initiative can save a lot of careers

Growing up, Mahomes was a multi-sport athlete and was actively involved in football, baseball, and basketball. He was always destined to be an athlete, but his mother did not have a lot of help when it came to a lot of administrative responsibilities. This is why she created the Sports Parents Academy, and one of the standout products was a free recruiting checklist.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every year, many athletes miss their shot, not because of talent, but their parents waited too long to start recruiting,” said Randi when she launched the checklist. “I have seen talented players, great grades, but no plan. The truth is recruiting starts way before you think and if you’re not tracking highlight reels, deadlines, and college connections, you’re already behind and that’s why the Sports Parent Academy has created the free recruiting checklist.”

Randi also keeps the program relatable by sharing real stories from Mahomes’ career. As a young multi-sport athlete, the QB had decided to drop the sport, but somehow stayed, and the rest is history. Jackson, who is Patrick’s brother, was also someone she pushed into sports, but he wanted to get into business. This personal touch certainly would help parents who are trying to help navigate the future of their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sports Parents Academy operates on a basic plan of $47 per month and a Premium plan of $97 per month. As part of this organization, parents get access to events like Draft Day Sports brunch and seminars, where they are provided with all the help they need.