Patrick Mahomes & NFL World Reacts as USA Hockey Team Secures Winter Olympics Gold vs. Canada

Essentials Inside The Story Overtime heroics from Jack Hughes secured a 2-1 gold medal win over Canada.

Connor Hellebuyck delivered a legendary 41-save performance to anchor the defensive effort.

Team USA’s third Olympic gold elevates the nation to second in medal standings.

The legends fell short, and generations waited before Team USA’s men finally broke the 46-year-old drought to win a Winter Olympics gold, beating Team Canada by a 2-1 margin in the final. As a result of the victory, there has been a nationwide celebration, and the NFL stars, including Patrick Mahomes, couldn’t hold back their excitement level.

An overjoyed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted stars and stripes on X, hinting at the country’s historic win over the neighbors. Shortly after the win, the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady also showed his excitement by posting a picture with the Hughes brothers— Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes—calling them ” LEGENDS.”

“Jack Hughes sacrificed his teeth for USA Olympic Gold in Hockey,” wrote the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III. “WHAT A WARRIOR!”

“Connor Hellebuyck was magical today,” noted the Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many close goals not land. Only one explanation makes sense…”

Jack Hughes’ performance indeed stole the show in the final, and he was the reason Team USA snatched the goal at the last moment. The 24-year-old scored the golden goal at 1:41 of overtime, which secured the win. He converted the cross-ice pass from Zach Werenski to a match-winning goal. However, it was a physically challenging game for him as he lost a tooth.

The goaltender Connor Hellebuyck showed excellent composure in the high-stakes game, like the Olympics final, which earned praise from many, including Jason Kelce. Canada created relentless pressure throughout the game, but Connor was impregnable, saving 41 of the 42 shots. Needless to say, his effort helped to add another gold medal to the USA’s already impressive tally.

The historic win marks the third Olympic Gold for the U.S. men’s hockey

With the gold win, the United States sits comfortably in second place with 33 medals, including 12 golds, just behind the top-placed Norway. This was their third gold win for the men’s hockey team, with the other ones coming in 1960 and 1980.

Their last victory in 1980 was against the Soviet Union almost five decades ago. Team USA certainly went to the game as an underdog, as Canada was chasing their tenth Olympic gold.

Although the USA won the game by 2-1, the result could have easily gone in Canada’s favor without Connor Hellebuyck’s brilliance. Besides the goaltender and the golden goal scorer, Jack Hughes, several other players played pivotal roles in securing the victory.

Quinn Hughes was a defensive pillar throughout the game, continuing his impressive form when it mattered the most for a squad led by captain Auston Matthews. On the other hand, Matt Boldy opened the account, giving his team an early lead in the first period by finishing a combined feed from Hughes and Matthews to crack the Canadian defense. As Team USA finally breaks its 46-year gold medal drought, this hard-fought victory will be remembered for generations.