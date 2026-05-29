Patrick Mahomes & Others Don’t Hold Back on Eric Bieniemy’s Impact Following Chiefs Return

There is a familiar face in the Kansas City Chiefs’ coaching room this season. After crashing out without making a playoff appearance last campaign, some big changes were expected, and it started with the coaching staff. The franchise replaced Matt Nagy with their former offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, who left the position in 2022.

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Since then, he has held jobs with the Washington Commanders, UCLA Bruins, and the Chicago Bears, but is finally back with the Chiefs. Known for his intense coaching style, Bieniemy is already getting huge support from his veteran players, including Patrick Mahomes, who heaped praise on the OC.

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“It’s just a standard that you have to practice with, and you have to play with,” the Chiefs QB told the media after the OTAs. “He is gonna hold you to that standard, no matter who you are: from the first guy to the 90th guy right now. He’s gonna hold you to that standard, and I think that’s something that’s hard to replicate. He has brought in a lot of concepts and a lot of things that I really like that we’ve added in now.”

Mahomes and Bieniemy have largely shared a great relationship. After all, they have won two Super Bowls together. However, the passion for the game has sometimes led to butting heads. In 2022, Mahomes and the OC appeared to be in a heated debate during the Chiefs’ game against the Indianapolis Colts. But now that Bieniemy is back as the OC, Mahomes knows the team will take time to adjust to his ways, but things will start getting better soon.

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“I think it’s good to have him back in the building and to have his energy back,” Mahomes continued. “A lot of these guys haven’t had an EB. I think it’s been cool. They have been really receptive to it. There’s hard ,days, but they know why we’re doing it. You can see it in the guys. They want to be great and want to be better than last year … That first meeting had me running through a brick wall.”

Back in 2023, when the Washington Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera, talked about the rumors of players complaining about Bieniemy’s coaching style. He has followed the same in all the teams he has been a part of, but the OC also brings out the best out of the players.

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A player who has benefited greatly from Bieniemy’s coaching is offensive lineman Trey Smith, who also felt the immediate impact of Bieniemy’s relentless energy, issuing a stark warning to the younger players: “Get it together or he’ll get you together.”

Earlier in February, during an appearance on 810 Radio, Smith recalled the first day at training camp at St. Jude’s that he spent with Bieniemy. Despite the humid and hot weather, the coach kept barking orders. And by the end of the day, Bieniemy instilled his mindset in the Chiefs. According to Smith, the offensive coordinator brings in energy, discipline, line, and passion to the field.

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“We’re going to be physical, we’re out here to dominate,” he said. “We’re not here to mess around. This is business. We’re getting after you every single play until the whistle blows.”

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Bieniemy and head coach Andy Reid have worked together for several years. He joined Reid in 2013 as a running backs coach. But in 2018, Reid promoted him to offensive coordinator. The Chiefs ended up on top of the league in yards per game and points scored. They scored 565 points, which was the third-highest that season. That same season, Mahomes also became the second QB in the league’s history to throw 5,000 yards and make 50 touchdowns.

After developing one of the best offenses and reaping the fruits by winning two Super Bowls, Bieniemy originally left the franchise following the 2022 season to secure full play-calling autonomy. He accepted the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator position with the Washington Commanders under Ron Rivera for the 2023 campaign.

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Unfortunately, the Commanders struggled to produce results. They finished 23rd in offensive scoring and finished 4-13. He later moved to UCLA and the Chicago Bears to prove himself. But now, he’s back home.

“We all know the energy that Eric brings and what he gives to a team,” Reid happily noted on Monday. “He’s coming off a heck of a season with the Chicago Bears. We’re glad E.B. was able to come back in and jump into that position and bring all the knowledge he has to the table. There’s nobody like E.B. on the field with the players. He does a great job there.”

With the Bears, he transformed them from the 25th in rushing in 2024 to 3rd in the NFL last season. The Chiefs have better tools than the Bears, and Bieniemy will certainly be excited to deliver after the tough year the team had last campaign.

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Eric Bieniemy opens up on the arsenal he’s bringing back to the Chiefs

Having been away from the team for four years, Bieniemy continued to coach the high-intensity way he was used to. However, there are a few things he has managed to learn, which he revealed when the news of him being announced came out.

“I’ve had an opportunity to learn a few things and open up my mind just to how to view things from a different point of view,” Bieniemy explained regarding his time away. “When you’re doing it on your own, you have to find creative ways to implement a system. You develop patience and a broad view on things. It forces you to go back and maybe look at things different on how you approach everything.”

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The Chiefs offense certainly has the talent and the quality needed to deliver big results. Last season, however, they fell short due to injuries, and while it seemed it was over, the team decided to introduce Bieniemy to rejuvenate the offense. The OC will be coming in with more experience, having called plays, and he certainly plans on implementing those learnings with the Chiefs.

“Anybody can call plays, but you’ve got to make sure you’re doing what is best for those players,” he added. “There’s some things about me that have changed. But more than anything, E.B. is E.B. We will still be disciplined and detailed in everything and how we handle our business. There’s a standard of excellence that’ll be expected.”

As the Chiefs chase another Super Bowl ring, Bieniemy’s return provides the spark that the locker room needed. Mahomes is fresh off an injury. And Rashee Rice is out due to his legal troubles. With an OC like Bieniemy now back, things are expected to be a lot more streamlined, which will further lead to success.