Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Former Teammate’s Career Update With $62M CFB Program

On December 26, when UTSA won the First Responder Bowl, Patrick Mahomes made sure to show his support for the team’s interim offensive coordinator, Hunter Rittiman. Even while recovering from his latest injury, Mahomes just took to his Instagram story to repost a celebratory post from UTSA. The photo shared with the post showed Rittimann getting drenched in a Gatorade bath as UTSA players crowded around him at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

“Congrats!!! @coachrittimann,” Mahomes wrote, reposting the carousel of photos that captured the Roadrunners’ FIU Bowl Gatorade-filled celebration from every angle. “🗣️ DUMP THE GATORADE #210TriangleOfToughness #BirdsUp,” the post read.

One photo showed the entire UTSA team packed together on the field, holding up bold ‘2025 Champions’ signs. Another showed the exact second the orange cooler tipped over, soaking the UTSA coaching staff. A follow-up shot then showed Rittimann smiling, soaked, and clearly loving every second of it.

The bond between Mahomes and Hunter Rittimann goes way back to their university days at Texas Tech. Rittimann played wide receiver alongside Mahomes at Texas Tech, and the two were also roommates.

UTSA’s football journey is still young, especially for a $62 million program. UTSA launched the program in 2011 at the FCS level, then moved to the WAC in 2012 for FBS status. UTSA then joined Conference USA in 2013 and stepped into the AAC in 2023.

Now, UTSA closed the season strong with a dominant 57–20 win over Florida International in the FIU Bowl. The Roadrunners surged late and kept their streak of winning seasons alive with the win. So, the energy and joy that the UTSA team felt after the FIU Bowl win felt well-earned.

How did Patrick Mahomes’ former teammate lead UTSA to the FIU Bowl win?

After UTSA’s offensive coordinator Justin Burke departed, head coach Jeff Traylor handed play-calling duties to Hunter Rittimann. It was a big moment in the young coaching career of the 29-year-old coach. But in his first shot at calling plays, Rittimann led the Roadrunners’ offense to explode with 57 points and 481 total yards.

UTSA punted on its opening possession against Florida International in the FIU Bowl. Then, the Roadrunners ripped off five straight scoring drives and piled up 310 yards before halftime. Rittimann mixed creativity with his play-calling.

On one trick play, UTSA tight end Patrick Overmyer took a shotgun snap and handed it to quarterback Owen McCown. The QB then flipped it to running back Will Henderson III on a reverse, who then raced 40 yards for a touchdown.

Balance defined the Roadrunners’ performance under Hunter Rittiman’s play-calling. Six different players scored touchdowns, and Henderson led the way with three scores and 59 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Moreover, with Hunter Rittimann calling plays, UTSA finished 7-6 for the second straight year. That marked the program’s sixth consecutive winning season under Traylor. The Roadrunners also secured their third straight bowl victory while dealing with injuries and transfers. As Patrick Mahomes reposted UTSA’s celebration, it highlighted his former teammate’s journey from college wide receiver to a winning coach.