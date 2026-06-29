Patrick Mahomes Suffers Setback at ESPYS Awards For Second Consecutive Year After Disappointing Chiefs Season

Another tough break has come Patrick Mahomes’ way. Following the controversy around CBS Sports ranking him below Joe Burrow in its Top 100 list, Mahomes has now also missed out on a spot at the 2026 ESPY Awards for the second year running.

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ESPN released the nominees for the 2026 ESPYS this week, and surprisingly, Patrick Mahomes was nowhere to be found. It marks the second straight year the Chiefs’ superstar has been left off the ballot after also missing out in 2025.

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What makes the snub stand out even more is how familiar Mahomes had become with the ESPYS spotlight before that. The two-time NFL MVP was regularly nominated for Best NFL Player in 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024, while also earning recognition in bigger categories like Best Male Athlete and Best Athlete in Men’s Sports.

His biggest ESPYS moment came in 2024. That year, he swept both Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Men’s Sports, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to yet another Super Bowl win. That’s what makes his absence over the last two years all the more surprising.

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But at the same time, the Chiefs had a rough season last year. They went 6-11 and recorded their first losing season since 2012. They also missed the playoffs for the first time since Mahomes became the Chiefs’ starting QB and failed to win the AFC West after controlling the division for nine straight years.

Apart from the team’s setback, Mahomes himself went through major turmoil. In December, he suffered torn ACL and LCL injuries during his game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which forced him to miss out on the final stretch of the season. Before getting injured, he played in 14 games and recorded 3,587 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, which is Mahomes’ lowest since 2018.

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One of the biggest reasons behind Mahomes’ fall was the Chiefs’ performance last year. They only averaged 4.2 yards, ranking 25th in the NFL. They also ranked 24th in net yards per pass attempt with just 5.8 yards. On top of it, Mahomes’ team just scored 21.3 points per game, ranking 21st in the league, and converted only 37.4% of their third-down chances, ranking 22nd.

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To fix those problems, the Chiefs made several changes during the offseason. They signed running backs Kenneth Walker III and Emari Demercado to improve the running game. They also brought back wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and re-signed Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs’ defense also struggled in several areas as opposing teams converted 43.6% of their third-down chances, which ranked Kansas City 29th in the NFL. Kansas City finished with only 33 sacks, ranking around 20th in the NFL. So, all in all, last season was a complete disaster for them, and now Patrick Mahomes and the entire team are preparing for a solid comeback.

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But what is Mahomes’ return timeline?

When is Patrick Mahomes returning?

The Chiefs want Patrick Mahomes to be fully ready before the 2026 season starts. Their primary goal is to get him back into full 11-on-11 team practices before the preseason begins. The Chiefs also want Mahomes to play a few preseason games because it will help him rebuild his timing and chemistry with his teammates before the regular season.

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What’s creating the skepticism is the 9-12 months recovery time for an ACL injury. But head coach Andy Reid said the team will check Mahomes’ recovery “day by day” during training camp to make sure he returns safely and does not rush back.

The Chiefs will also closely watch Mahomes before the regular season begins. Kansas City’s training camp starts on July 29 and runs until Aug. 20, giving the coaches time to see how well he is recovering. The team’s final preseason game is against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 28, and that game could be an important test to see if Mahomes is ready for the regular season. Now, along with the team, even Patrick Mahomes is preparing for a major return on the field.