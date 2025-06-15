Patrick Mahomes Turns Heads In 2-Word Message to Wife Brittany After Publicly Ignoring Father Twice on Special Day

When you’re Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s golden boy, three-time Super Bowl champ, and first player in the history of the four major U.S. sports leagues to snag three Finals MVPs within seven seasons. Every word, silence, and scroll counts. So, everyone is puzzled by his Father’s Day behavior for the second year in a row. And no, it’s not because he forgot the date. When it comes to expressing love for his own father, Pat Mahomes Sr., the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, frequently chooses silence. But as a husband to Brittany Mahomes and a father of three, he has painted himself as a hands-on dad and family-first leader.

Brittany Mahomes shared a cute carousel of the whole family’s pictures: Patrick, Brittany, Sterling, Bronze, and newborn Golden. Everyone wore crisp white—except little Golden, who stood out in a denim-blue onesie with a white bow. The caption? “Happy Father’s Day to our rock! The most incredible, loyal most fun dad everrrrrr! The way you love us is unmatched! You never let a day go by without letting these kids know how special they are! We love you 🤍” Mahomes responded instantly with just two words: “Love yall!❤️” That small comment, full of affection, stood in stark contrast to the complete silence toward his own father’s messages.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Broncos vs Chiefs NOV 10 November 10, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 greets his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and children, Bronze Mahomes, left, and, Sterling Mahomes, right, before a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media/Sipa USA Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Mo United States of America NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

And last year, on the same day, Brittany had posted tribute—a throwback photo of Patrick with their kids nestled on his lap. She captioned it: “Happy Father’s Day to the MVP Dad! What you do day in and day out for this family amazes me everyday🥹 We are so grateful for you and love you to the moon! Bronze and Ster are obsessed with you and well I am too🥰🤍” Adidas, Mahomes’ longtime sponsor, also jumped in. They released a special Father’s Day video, showing Sterling scootering around and Bronze waving a golden ball near Mahomes, clad in branded gear. Brittany reposted the reel and added, “MY fam.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Beyond the visuals, Mahomes has worked to earn that “MVP Dad” tag off the field. From his 15 and the Mahomies foundation—dedicated to uplifting underserved youth—to his self-professed mission to lead by example for his children, Mahomes lives the image. “When my kids grow up, I wanted them to see that dad wasn’t just gone just to be gone. I was gone doing something, to build, to be great. And so, whenever they get older, they can see how hard I worked,” he told CBS Mornings. Safe to say: He’s made history in football. But he’s also laser-focused on legacy at home, with Brittany and the kids. But while Mahomes was all in with Brittany, another Father’s Day thread played out on a completely different wavelength: one laced with silence.

Pat Sr.’s posts got a double dose of silence

Pat Mahomes Sr., a former MLB pitcher and ever-proud dad, has never shied away from public displays of fatherly love. He shared a touching collection of vintage baseball photos and amusing father-son memories on Father’s Day 2024. Patrick’s response? Not a word. It wasn’t until days later that he posted an old MLB clip of his dad — a gesture that felt less tribute, more afterthought.

And now, in 2025, history repeated itself. Pat Sr. posted two separate posts on Instagram: one with the whole Mahomes family and another from Sterling’s birthday celebration. The captions were straightforward but impactful: “Happy Father’s Day son.” And Patrick did not respond. No acknowledgement, no comment, no like.

This recurring silence is striking given Pat Sr.’s visible pride in his son. He’s been a vocal supporter online, despite a rocky personal history, including multiple arrests, and had once doubted whether Patrick would even stick with football. That doubt? Gone. But so, apparently, is the acknowledgment. In a family that often shares their love through social media, the cold shoulder wasn’t just seen—it was felt.