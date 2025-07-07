Patrick Mahomes’ 2-Word Message for USMNT After Chris Richards Boosted Concacaf Gold Cup Hopes

Three Super Bowl rings in the bag, but Patrick Mahomes isn’t just sticking to the gridiron storyline anymore. He’s doing what few NFL quarterbacks ever do while still in their prime, helping build something entirely different. Kansas City’s golden arm has become one of American soccer’s loudest advocates.

As the offseason moves to the training camp schedule, we know his favorite pastime. Watching other sports! Be it NBA games, WNSL, MLS, or even his childhood love, MLB, he doesn’t miss most games. It was the same scene on July 6, 2025, as he took the fans by surprise by tweeting, “Great start!!!!” Confused? Let’s explain what happened!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

USA and Mexico faced off in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Final at NRG Stadium in Houston. A sold-out crowd in the stands with a trophy on the line. And enough storylines to fill two World Cups. The NFL superstar was also glued to his screen. And the American soccer hero Chris Richards rose to the moment by scoring a goal in the 4th minute of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It made him tweet in joy. But the happiness was short-lived. Mexico’s Raul Jimenez didn’t hesitate while scoring the equalizer in the 27th minute. The game stood 1-1 at halftime. Patrick Mahomes is rooting for American victory. Expect more tweets to follow.

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.