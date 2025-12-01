Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Makes Career Announcement With $2.49Trillion Business Amid NFL Season

Essentials Inside The Story Brittany expands her influence with a second Amazon NFL collection

Mahomes’ wife announces new creator-merch drop featuring Chiefs apparel

Her growing ventures and partnerships fuel rising entrepreneurial momentum

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are parents of three. But this hasn’t slowed down the power duo from achieving the world together. While Patrick keeps lighting up the field at an elite level, Brittany is making moves of her own. And this time, it’s bigger than ever. Building on a past partnership with a major brand, she’s taking it to the next level.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“So excited to share that I designed my own #NFL collections with @amazon again this year!!,” she captioned her Instagram story while sharing the news with her fans. “Available in more garments AND in youth sizes! #AmazonPartner”

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Instagram Story Brittany Lynne

ADVERTISEMENT

Brittany hasn’t just always cheered from the sidelines. As a creator and designer, she’s dropped exclusive Kansas City Chiefs-themed apparel as a part of Amazon’s creator-merch programme, just after the big NFL broadcasts, like Black Friday Football. This is her second Chiefs collection with Amazon, featuring game day tees, hoodies, and sweatshirts starting at just $28, all decked out with team logos and fan-ready styles. Making such a move with a $2.49 trillion company, Brittany isn’t doing it quietly either.

Fans have been watching her model her merch on social media with direct links to “SHOP THE FULL COLLECTION.” Her marketing extends far beyond social media as she has proven herself a businesswoman in every sense. In fact, this is often seen at the NFL games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Brittany rocks her own designs at Chiefs games using the stadium and live broadcasts as a runway. With past collaborations alongside NFL influencers like Olivia Culpo, Brittany’s quickly proving how savvy she is. And now, she has ticked another box in becoming a successful entrepreneur with her other business ventures.

Brittany Mahomes is thriving beyond the NFL spotlight with her entrepreneurial journey

Fans know that Brittany has built her own empire from the ground up. As a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, she helped turn the franchise into one of the fastest-growing teams in the NWSL, now valued at nearly $275 million in 2025. Her investments don’t just look good on paper; fans see it as a major win for women’s sports and give female athletes the “big league treatment” they deserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her entrepreneurial streak goes further with Brittany Lynne Fitness, a brand she launched long before the spotlight found her. As a certified fitness coach, she didn’t just stamp her name on the product. She has built a community. Her workouts, online programs, and fitness guidance resonate with people everywhere. But there’s more to her ever-growing portfolio.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur’s influence is also felt through her brand partnerships, which keep leveling up every year, just like she did this time with Amazon. But that wasn’t it for this year. She locked in an official partnership with Divi for the 2025 NFL season, pushing high-demand scalp and hair wellness products. Also, she teamed up with WHOOP for a wearable collab alongside Patrick Mahomes, turning fitness into a family affair. And of course, her massive social media presence plays a huge role in her success.

With high engagement and a loyal following, Brittany’s content creation and brand deals help push her net worth to around $15 million in 2025. Fans are seeing her as someone who understands how to turn influence into income. Alongside the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes’ victories, her platform continues to grow stronger.